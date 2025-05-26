On Saturday, May 24, 2025, Swiss authorities were alerted to a tragic incident when climbers spotted several abandoned skis near the summit of Rimpfischhorn, a 4,199-meter (13,776-foot) peak in the Valais Alps, east of the luxury ski resort of Zermatt and close to the Italian border. The discovery prompted an immediate search operation involving both aerial and ground efforts, led by the Valais Cantonal Police and supported by Air Zermatt, a local helicopter rescue service.

The search teams located the bodies of five skiers on the Adler Glacier, just below the mountain’s peak. Three of the victims were found together on an avalanche cone, a mass of snow and debris deposited by a snow slide, approximately a few hundred meters below the abandoned skis. The other two were discovered higher up the mountain on a narrow snowfield, about 200 meters above the first group. A fifth pair of skis was later found, confirming the group had been traveling as a party of five.

Article Will Continue After Ads

The Rimpfischhorn is a challenging climb, typically requiring a five-hour ascent from Zermatt and an overnight stay in a mountain hut, making it a destination for experienced backcountry skiers rather than casual visitors. Zermatt, renowned for its proximity to the iconic Matterhorn and its appeal to affluent skiers from the UK and Europe, is a premier Alpine resort, but the rugged terrain of Rimpfischhorn attracts seasoned adventurers.

The Valais Cantonal Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, with weather conditions and avalanche activity in the region under close examination. The identities and nationalities of the deceased have not yet been formally released, and the process of identification is ongoing. The cause of death remains unconfirmed, though the presence of avalanche debris suggests a possible snow slide as a contributing factor.

This incident follows another recent rescue operation by Air Zermatt, conducted two days prior, where four climbers were stranded on the nearby 4,000-meter Fiescherhörner mountain due to heavy fog and strong winds. An initial rescue attempt was aborted due to extreme conditions, but a subsequent effort succeeded six hours later.

The tragedy comes in the wake of heavy snowfall in the region four weeks ago, which triggered avalanches and road closures, temporarily isolating Zermatt. The Valais prosecutor’s office continues to investigate, focusing on environmental factors and the events leading to the skiers’ deaths.