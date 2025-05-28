Willie Stevenson, a revered former Glasgow Rangers and Liverpool footballer, tragically passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a storied legacy in British football.

Liverpool Football Club expressed deep sadness upon learning of Willie Stevenson’s passing, honoring his significant contributions during the 1960s.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Born in Leith, Stevenson began his professional career with Rangers, where he played between 1958 and 1962, making over 70 appearances for the Glasgow side.

In October 1962, legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly signed Stevenson from Rangers, marking the start of a remarkable tenure at Anfield.

Stevenson became a key member of Liverpool’s squad, contributing to First Division titles in 1964 and 1966, and helping secure the club’s first FA Cup in 1965.

The left-half missed only nine league matches in his first four full seasons at Liverpool, showcasing his reliability and skill on the pitch.

Stevenson scored 18 goals during his 241 appearances for Liverpool, including a crucial penalty in a 2-0 semi-final victory over Chelsea that paved the way for the 1965 FA Cup triumph.

He also earned a runners-up medal in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup, adding to his list of achievements with the Reds.

Stevenson made his final appearance for Liverpool in November 1967 before transferring to Stoke City in December of that year.

A Liverpool Football Club spokesperson stated, “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Willie Stevenson.”

The spokesperson further noted, “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Willie’s loved ones at this sad time.”

Stoke City FC also mourned the loss, with a spokesperson saying, “Stoke City Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former left half, Willie Stevenson, at the age of 85.”

The Stoke City spokesperson added, “We send our thoughts and sincere condolences to Willie’s family and friends at this sad time.”