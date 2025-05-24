Fiona Phillips, the beloved 64-year-old former GMTV presenter, stepped back into the public eye for the first time in over a year, marking a significant moment since her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2022.

Photographed radiating positivity, Fiona’s appearance comes ahead of her memoir, Remember When: My Life with Alzheimer’s, set for release in July.

Article Will Continue After Ads

She last appeared publicly at the funeral of Derek Draper, husband of Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, in early 2024.

Fiona, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2022 and publicly disclosing it in 2023, initially mistook her symptoms of brain fog and anxiety for menopause.

Her husband, Martin Frizell, who stepped down as editor of ITV’s This Morning in February, has been a pillar of support, assisting Fiona in writing her memoir.

Martin, married to Fiona for 26 years, cited changing family priorities, stating, “Next year I’m expecting my family priorities to change, so I need to free up time for them.”

The memoir will detail Fiona’s early symptoms, diagnosis, and daily challenges with Alzheimer’s, with contributions from Martin reflecting on their shared journey.

Fiona shared, “I hope this book can show people a little about what it is like to live with Alzheimer’s. How frightening and confusing it is. But also how much life can still bring joy and be valued.”

She added, “And if you or someone you love is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, I hope this book brings you some comfort. I want you to know, you are not alone.”

Fiona’s personal connection to Alzheimer’s runs deep, having cared for both parents during their battles with dementia, which she explored in her 2009 documentary Mum, Dad, Alzheimer’s And Me and 2010’s My Family And Alzheimer’s.

A familiar face on GMTV from 1993 to 2008, Fiona later presented Panorama episodes and documentaries before leaving television in 2018 due to anxiety struggles.

She has participated in clinical trials at University College Hospital, London, and remains vocal about the need for dementia care progress, stating, “It’s devastated my family and it’s the biggest health and social care challenge we face as a country.”

Fiona has long advocated for Alzheimer’s awareness, speaking in Parliament and fronting campaigns, continuing her commitment despite the disease’s personal toll.

Her return has been met with warmth and support, with the memoir expected to resonate with families affected by dementia, reflecting her lifelong dedication to public service.