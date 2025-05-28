Good Morning Britain captivated audiences with an emotional interview featuring Daddy Pig, the beloved Channel 5 cartoon character, who broke down in tears discussing his newborn daughter, Evie Pig.

The interview, aired on Wednesday, May 28, marked Daddy Pig’s first-ever TV appearance, where he FaceTimed host Richard Arnold to share his joy about welcoming his third child with Mummy Pig.

Last week, the UK celebrated the announcement that Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig welcomed their piglet, Evie, into the world, following Mummy Pig’s pregnancy reveal on Good Morning Britain in February.

The nation has been engrossed in Mummy Pig’s pregnancy journey, with little Evie already winning hearts across the UK.

Daddy Pig described Evie as “perfect,” providing an intimate look into life at home with his newborn daughter.

Richard Arnold noted during the interview that Evie has an adorable heart-shaped birthmark on her cheek, adding to her charm.

Mummy Pig shared that Peppa and George, Evie’s siblings, were thrilled yet gentle when meeting their new sister, with Evie letting out a little laugh upon seeing them.

Daddy Pig, overcome with emotion, teared up recalling Evie’s laugh, saying, “How could I forget? Sorry, that’s me off again!” as a tear rolled down his cheek.

Mummy Pig offered advice to new parents, urging them to “trust your instinct and enjoy every moment” as she navigates raising a baby for the third time.

Daddy Pig humorously advised parents to “always keep a spare nappy or so nearby” and warned against letting a four-year-old loose on live television.

The Pig family’s milestone-filled month will conclude on Friday, May 30, with the cinema release of Peppa Meets The Baby and Peppa Pig’s new album.

Since premiering on Channel 5 in 2004, Peppa Pig has grown to nearly 400 episodes and is broadcast in over 180 countries, cementing its global popularity.