Miriam Margolyes, renowned for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise and appearances in Call the Midwife, revealed to fans she believes she has only “five or six years” left following a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in 2023.

The 84-year-old actress underwent the TAVR procedure, which replaced her aortic valve with a cow’s aortic valve, to avoid invasive open-heart surgery.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Margolyes described the procedure, saying, “They made two little holes in your groin. One in each groin and then they shoved this thing through,” explaining how the valve was positioned in her heart.

She further elaborated, “They pull a little string and it goes pow! And lo and behold, your artery or your aortic valve is shoved unceremoniously to the side.”

The actress, also battling spinal stenosis, arthritis, and rheumatism, admitted, “I yearn to play roles that don’t confine me to wheelchairs, but I’m just not strong enough.”

Margolyes shared her mobility struggles, noting, “I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled. I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker, and they’re such a bore.”

Despite her health challenges, she recently acquired a mobility scooter, which she described as “a lot of fun.”

Reflecting on her career, Margolyes expressed her love for performing, stating, “It’s such a joy,” and voiced reluctance to leave it behind.

She also discussed future care needs, saying, “One day I will need carers. I want to be comfortable and I want them to be properly paid for.”

Margolyes, who underwent the procedure in 2023, previously shared a hospital selfie on Facebook, updating fans about her health journey.

In 2021, while discussing her memoir, she spoke candidly about mortality, stating, “I am feeling alive at the moment. But when you are old you know you’re going to die, and probably quite soon.”

She added defiantly, “I won’t be bullied by death. I do feel a sense of impending doom. The trick is, not to let it crowd out the joy.”

Her passion for performing remains strong, as she said, “I love connecting with an audience, and I love sharing my knowledge and love of Dickens.”

Margolyes’ openness about her health, from her cow’s aortic valve to her mobility challenges, continues to resonate with fans who admire her resilience and candor.