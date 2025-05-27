HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV series has cast Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley after an extensive casting process involving over 30,000 auditions.

The casting followed an open call launched by HBO last year, which saw over 30,000 actors audition for the iconic roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod stated, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.”

They added, “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

Gardiner and Mylod also expressed gratitude, saying, “It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Filming for the ‘Harry Potter’ TV series is set to begin this summer, marking the start of production for the highly anticipated reboot.

The new series promises a fresh interpretation of the adventures of the boy wizard and his friends at Hogwarts, though a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Dominic McLaughlin, known for BBC series, steps into the role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout take on Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

The trio joins a cast including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Francesca Gardiner serves as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the HBO series, shaping the vision for this new adaptation.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the original ‘Harry Potter’ books, will executive produce alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.