Natural Star Nani’s crime thriller HIT 3, also known as HIT: The Third Case, is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles available.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 marks the highest-grossing film in Nani’s career, earning over Rs. 120 crores at the box office. The film released theatrically on May 1, 2025, and after a four-week theatrical window, it made its digital debut on Netflix from May 29, 2025.

Nani stars as SP Arjun Sarkaar, a determined police officer investigating a series of brutal murders linked to a secret cult. Srinidhi Shetty, making her Tollywood debut, plays ASP Mrudula, the female lead and Arjun’s love interest.

The film also features Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, and Prateik Babbar in key roles, with a guest appearance by actor Karthi, who is expected to lead the fourth installment of the HIT franchise.

Produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, the film’s music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. Cinematography was handled by Sanu Varghese, and editing by Karthika Srinivas.

Nani took to Instagram to share a poster of the film, writing, “He’s Arjun for the loved ones and Sarkaar for the criminals. Watch HIT: The Third Case, out 29 May, on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada”.

HIT 3 is an intense and violent crime survival drama that received mixed reviews from critics but was praised by audiences, bringing much-needed success to the Telugu film industry after a series of disappointments. Netflix reportedly paid Rs 53 crore for the digital rights, reflecting strong confidence in the film’s OTT potential.

The film’s narrative unfolds through flashbacks as Arjun Sarkaar, imprisoned for an undisclosed crime, recounts his involvement in solving the chilling murders. This third installment continues the popular HIT franchise’s focus on layered police investigations and dark crime stories.

For viewers who missed the theatrical run, HIT 3 is now accessible on Netflix, offering a thrilling crime thriller experience in multiple languages for a wide audience across India. The first two HIT films are available on Prime Video for those interested in exploring the franchise further.

This release strengthens Netflix’s slate of regional Indian content, joining other recent hits like Suriya’s Retro and Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which are also streaming on major OTT platforms.

In summary, Nani’s HIT 3 is now available on Netflix from May 29, 2025, in five languages, featuring a gripping story of crime and investigation, with a strong cast and production team behind it.