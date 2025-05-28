Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan, aged 46, died by misadventure from a lethal combination of drugs including cocaine, heroin, and prescription medications, a coroner ruled at Avon Coroner’s Court.

Danan, known for his role as Sol Patrick on the Channel 4 soap from 1997 to 2001, was found unresponsive on a sofa in front of the television at his Brislington, Bristol home on January 15, 2025.

Emergency services confirmed his death at the scene, and his body was identified by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

Assistant Coroner Debbie Rookes concluded the inquest on Wednesday, determining that Danan’s death resulted from combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine, and zopiclone, exacerbated by benzodiazepine use.

A postmortem examination established that the mix of prescribed and illicit drugs caused his death, as presented in written statements from emergency services, doctors, and Danan’s mother, Beverley Danan.

Beverley Danan’s statement read, “Paul helped so many people from all walks of life but just couldn’t help himself in the same way. His smiling face and love of life will always be remembered.”

Ms. Rookes stated, “Paul Danan was clearly much loved and is very much missed,” noting his long history of drug misuse and mental health struggles.

The coroner highlighted that Danan suffered an accidental overdose in May 2024 but found no evidence he intended to take his own life, ruling out suicide.

Danan had occasional suicidal thoughts but no active plans, supporting the misadventure conclusion, as Ms. Rookes explained, “I don’t have any evidence before me that Paul intended to take his own life at this time.”

Court documents revealed Danan was scheduled for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on January 16, 2025, for possession of cocaine and cannabis and driving under the influence of drugs on October 2, 2024, in Warrington, Cheshire.

Danan openly discussed his addiction struggles, including multiple rehab stints, notably on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, where he said he had to “work hard at it every day to keep in recovery.”

His reality TV career included appearances on Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and 2006, though he did not win either series, and Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, where he hoped for a career “second chance.”

Danan starred in the 2006 ITV2 reality show Calum, Fran And Dangerous Danan alongside Fran Cosgrave and Calum Best, traveling across the US.

Calum Best paid tribute on Instagram, calling Danan one of the “funniest, kindest, and most authentic people I’ve known” and noting, “Life wasn’t always easy for him, but he faced it with such heart and courage.”

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney also honored Danan, stating on Instagram Story that he “had a heart of gold.”

Danan launched The Morning After With Paul Danan podcast, running from 2019 to 2023, and founded Morning After Drama in 2020, which grew from online sessions to workshops in London, Oxford, and the South West.

He appeared on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip and Channel 4’s The Kevin Bishop Show, showcasing his television versatility.

In 2010, Danan pleaded guilty to drugs and public order offenses at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court, receiving a £350 fine and a referral to a drugs agency.

Independent Creative Management issued a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.”