Wales, a country on the island of Great Britain within the United Kingdom, spans an area of 20,782 square kilometers (8,024 square miles), anchoring its identity in a varied landscape of mountains, coastlines, and urban centers like Cardiff, Swansea, and Newport.

Wales covers an area of 20,782 square kilometers (8,024 square miles), roughly half the size of the Netherlands, similar to Slovenia, and slightly smaller than New Jersey. It represents 8.5% of the United Kingdom’s land area and 0.5% of the European Union’s 25-country area.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Location and Borders

Wales lies west of England on Great Britain, bordered by the Irish Sea to the north and west, the Bristol Channel to the south, and England to the east, with a 160-mile border from the Dee Estuary to the Severn Estuary.

The border, largely defined by the Laws in Wales Acts 1535 and 1542, roughly follows Offa’s Dyke but swings eastward in the north, excluding Welsh-speaking areas like Oswestry and Ewias. Anomalies, such as Knighton’s railway station and Llanymynech’s divided pub, were partially resolved by the Counties (Detached Parts) Act 1844.

Coastline and Islands

The coastline, including Anglesey, measures 1,680 miles (2,704 km), with mainland Wales at about 1,370 miles (2,205 km). Anglesey, the largest offshore island, is separated by the Menai Strait, with smaller islands also present. Cardigan Bay, the largest bay, and Bala Lake, the largest lake at 4.7 km² (1.8 square miles), highlight Wales’ water features.

Other notable lakes include Llyn Trawsfynydd (1.8 square miles), Lake Vyrnwy (1.7 square miles), Llyn Brenig (1.4 square miles), and Llyn Celyn and Llyn Alaw (both 1.2 square miles), mostly reservoirs for water, hydroelectricity, or recreation.

Topography

Wales features a varied landscape with a mountainous interior and coastal plains. Snowdonia in the northwest includes Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), the highest peak at 1,085 meters (3,560 feet), part of the Welsh 3000s (14 or 15 peaks over 3,000 feet).

The Cambrian Mountains span central Wales, while the Brecon Beacons, Black Mountains, and Black Mountain dominate the south. Lowland areas include the north coastal plain, Anglesey, Llŷn Peninsula, Cardigan Bay, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Gower Peninsula, and Vale of Glamorgan, known for its agricultural land.

National Parks and AONBs

Three national parks—Snowdonia (827 square miles), Pembrokeshire Coast, and Brecon Beacons—cover 20% of Wales’ land, protecting its natural beauty. Snowdonia, established in 1951, includes 37 miles of coastline, while Pembrokeshire Coast encompasses Caldey Island, Daugleddau Estuary, Preseli Hills, and the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

Five Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs)—Llŷn Peninsula, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, Gower Peninsula, Anglesey, and Wye Valley (partly in England)—conserve additional landscapes without public enjoyment mandates. Gower Peninsula was the UK’s first AONB in 1956.

Notable Natural Sites

Pistyll Rhaeadr, a 240-foot waterfall near Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its geomorphological importance, praised by George Borrow as water falling “so gracefully, so much like thin, beautiful threads.”

Historical Industries

The South Wales Coalfield fueled the Industrial Revolution, with coal exports via Cardiff, Swansea, and Newport, though the last deep pit closed in 2008. Ironstone, lead, silver, zinc, and copper (notably from Parys Mountain) were mined historically, and slate quarrying, centered in Blaenau Ffestiniog, remains important.

Agriculture dominates rural economies, with 1,712,845 hectares used for farming in 2013, including 79,461 hectares for arable crops, 1,449 hectares for horticulture, and 1,405,156 hectares for grazing. Woodland covers 63,366 hectares, and common rough grazing spans 180,305 hectares.

Modern Resources

Wales’ abundant rainfall supports reservoirs like Dinorwig Power Station, a 1,800 MW hydroelectric scheme, and water exports to England. Gwynt y Môr, off North Wales and Anglesey, is the world’s second-largest offshore wind farm.

Climate

Wales has a maritime climate, mild, cloudy, wet, and windy due to Atlantic westerlies. Mean annual temperatures range from 11°C on the coast to 5°C in Snowdonia’s higher altitudes. Rainfall varies, with Snowdonia exceeding 3,000 mm annually and coastal areas under 1,000 mm.

The wettest months are October to January, with April to June being driest. Snow is rare at sea level but averages 20 days in Snowdonia. The lowest recorded temperature was -23.3°C in Rhayader on January 1, 1940, while North Wales can reach 18°C in winter due to Foehn winds. The highest wind speed, 108 knots, was recorded at Rhoose in 1989.

Local Governance

Wales is divided into 22 unitary authorities, varying from rural Powys to compact Blaenau Gwent, with community councils in some areas. The King appoints Lords Lieutenant for eight preserved counties.

Local authorities are classified into “Coastal and Countryside” (mid and west), “Mining and Manufacturing” (south and northeast), “Cities and Services” (Cardiff), and “Prospering UK” (Vale of Glamorgan).

Social Identity

Historians like Alfred Zimmern and Dennis Balsom describe Wales as having three identities: Welsh-speaking “Welsh Wales” (north and west), industrial “American Wales” (South Wales Valleys), and upper-class “English Wales.” Balsom’s “Three Wales model” includes Y Fro Gymraeg, non-Welsh-speaking “Welsh Wales,” and “British Wales.” Topography historically split North and South Wales, with east-west transport links dominating, though a north-south rail link is proposed.

Liverpool, once called “the capital of north Wales,” hosted Welsh cultural institutions, but its influence waned after the Tryweryn Valley flooding in the 1960s. North Welsh are called “Gogs,” and South Welsh “Hwntws,” with linguistic differences like “nawr” (south) and “rŵan” (north) for “now.”

Communications

The M4 motorway, from London to South Wales, is the primary corridor, extending to Carmarthen, with the M48 and A40 as key routes. The A55 serves North Wales, and the A483 connects Swansea to Chester.

Rail lines include the South Wales Main Line, Heart of Wales Line, Cambrian Line, and North Wales Coast Line, with ferries from Holyhead, Fishguard, Pembroke Dock, and Swansea to Ireland. Cardiff Airport, handling 1.6 million passengers in 2018, offers international flights.

Conclusion

Wales, with an area of 20,782 square kilometers, is a compact yet varied nation, merging striking Snowdonia, lively cities like Cardiff, and a 1,680-mile coastline, preserved through national parks and AONBs.

Its rich geology, maritime climate, and historical industries shape a unique identity, balancing rural traditions with urban energy, making it an appealing destination for visitors and residents alike.