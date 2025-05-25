Emilie Kiser, now a 26-year-old influencer, worked at Gigi’s Cupcakes as her first real job before rising to social media fame.

She moved to Utah for college but dropped out after one semester.

Kiser then worked at a car dealership, only to be poached by another dealership after a couple of months.

After marrying Brady Kiser, she took up nannying for several families to support their finances while Brady started his car detailing business.

Emilie returned to college but dropped out again, citing financial struggles as a newlywed couple.

She later enrolled in dental assisting school, earned her certification, but discovered she was pregnant with her first son, Trigg, during the final two weeks of the course.

Kiser became a mother at 21 to her son Trigg, choosing to become a stay-at-home mom instead of pursuing a dental assisting career.

In March 2025, Emilie welcomed her second son, Teddy, announcing on Instagram, “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst.”

She expressed gratitude for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and her husband Brady, whom she called her “rock” in the Instagram post.

Following the tragic drowning of her three-year-old son Trigg, Emilie has not returned to social media and turned off comments on her recent TikTok videos.

Brady Kiser made his social media profiles private after the loss of their son Trigg.

Emergency responders found Trigg unconscious in the family’s pool in Chandler, Arizona, where police performed CPR, but the toddler’s death was confirmed by the Chandler Police Department.

The Chandler Police Department stated, “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.”

Emilie and Brady have not released a public statement regarding Trigg’s death, and the police noted, “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Kiser described her social media career as her “dream job” in a 2023 TikTok video, reflecting on her journey from various jobs to influencer status.