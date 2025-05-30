Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Nationwide Building Society has introduced three new member benefits: a £100 Fairer Share Payment, a Member Exclusive Bond, and a £200 switching incentive, following its record financial performance for the year ending April 2025.

The third Fairer Share Payment will distribute over £400 million to more than four million eligible members who use Nationwide for everyday banking and hold qualifying savings or mortgage products.

Eligible members must have a qualifying current account (e.g., FlexPlus, FlexOne, FlexStudent, FlexGraduate, FlexAccount, FlexDirect, or FlexBasic) open by March 31, 2025, with specific activity (e.g., for FlexAccount, FlexDirect, or FlexBasic, at least £500 received.

And two payments made in two of January, February, or March 2025), and at least £100 in savings or a cash ISA or £100 owed on a Nationwide residential mortgage by March 31, 2025.

Payments of £100 will be made directly into members’ Nationwide current accounts between June 18 and July 4, 2025.

The Member Exclusive Bond, detailed on nationwide, offers a 5% AER/gross fixed interest rate over 18 months, available to all 16 million existing members.

A £10,000 investment would earn approximately £750 in interest after 18 months (assuming simple interest; compounding may slightly increase this).

Nationwide also launched a £200 Member Exclusive Current Account Online Switch Offer for existing members as of March 31, 2025, who do not use Nationwide for their main current account, encouraging them to switch their everyday banking.

Nationwide earned record pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion. In response, it returned £2.8 billion to its members over the past year.

Of this amount, £1 billion was paid directly to members. This included Fairer Share Payments and a £50 “Big Nationwide Thank You” bonus.

The £50 bonus was given to 12 million members after Nationwide acquired Virgin Money.

The remaining £1.8 billion was returned through better-than-average savings rates and other incentives. These benefits show how Nationwide shares its success with members.

Debbie Crosbie, Nationwide’s Chief Executive, said, “Nationwide has had an outstanding twelve months.

We returned a record £2.8 billion in value to our members, recorded our highest ever year for growth in mortgage lending and retail deposit balances, and remain first for customer service.”

Nationwide maintained its position as first for customer service for the 13th consecutive year, per Ipsos Financial Research Survey data, and was named Which? Banking Brand of the Year.

Its Branch Promise, extended to 2028, saw 5.7 million customer visits last year, a 4% increase, with over 30% of new current accounts and 40% of ISAs opened in-branch.

Digital investment led to an 11% increase in app usage, with over 30 new features added to the Nationwide and Virgin Money apps, including an automated income verification and valuation tool enabling mortgage offers within 20 minutes.

Nationwide captured over a quarter of the student current account market and supported 120,000 first-time buyers, more than any other UK lender, reinforcing its commitment to younger customers and homeownership.

Its £2.9 billion acquisition of Virgin Money made it the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender, with retail deposits growing from £67.3 billion to £260.7 billion (12.2% market share).

In sports entertainment, Netflix launched “F1: The Academy,” a seven-episode docuseries on May 28, 2025, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

The series follows female drivers in the F1 Academy, aiming to break barriers in Formula 1 and support the goal of a woman competing in an F1 car for the first time since Susie Wolff in 2014.

Susie Wolff, married to Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff, is involved, with appearances by Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner and Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Filmed during the 2024 F1 Academy season, the series features 15 drivers aged 16–25 competing in seven cities: Jeddah, Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. It operates separately from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” with distinct crews and footage.

Sara Rea, head of unscripted at Hello Sunshine, said, “This is one of my all-time favorite projects because we are driving awareness, viewership, and momentum to a program that is so valuable and needed. The F1 Academy drivers are at a very different part of their career, and they’re searching to make it. It’s a very different story.”

She noted the series’ unpredictability, stating, “You don’t know how the story ends. You don’t know who the winners are gonna be, and that’s what adds to the excitement of the show.”

These developments highlight Nationwide’s focus on member value through its mutual model, as outlined on https://www.nationwide.co.uk, and the F1 Academy’s push for gender diversity in motorsport, showcasing innovation in finance and sports media.