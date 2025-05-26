Share:
The Minnesota Timberwolves are battling the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals. The Thunder dominated Game 1 with a 114-88 victory, showcasing a strong second half, and followed up with another win in Game 2, leading the series 2-0. With Oklahoma City just two wins away from the 2025 NBA Finals, Game 3 is a critical moment for the Timberwolves to shift the momentum. Here’s everything you need to know to catch Game 3 and the rest of the series.
Game 3 Details
- Date: Monday, May 26, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- TV Channel: ABC
- Streaming Options: DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+
- Radio: Available on SiriusXM NBA Radio (check local listings for channel details)
How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Finals
- TV Broadcast: Most games in the Timberwolves vs. Thunder series air on ESPN, but Game 3 is exclusively on ABC. Check your local listings for channel availability.
- Streaming Services:
- DirecTV Stream: The MySports pack ($69.99/month) includes ESPN, ABC, TBS, TNT, USA, FS1, and an ESPN+ subscription, offering access to thousands of live sports events and ESPN+’s streaming library. New subscribers can try it free for five days.
- Sling TV: Offers ABC and ESPN with its Orange + Blue package (pricing varies by region, starting at ~$40/month). Check availability in your area.
- FuboTV: Includes ABC and ESPN in its base plan (~$74.99/month), with a 7-day free trial for new users.
- Hulu + Live TV: Provides access to ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ (~$76.99/month, includes Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle).
- YouTube TV: Carries ABC and ESPN (~$72.99/month, with a free trial for new subscribers).
- ESPN+: Streams select NBA playoff games, including some Conference Finals matchups ($10.99/month or $109.99/year, or bundled with Hulu/Disney+). Note: Not all games may be available on ESPN+.
- Free Streaming Options: Some platforms offer free trials (DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, YouTube TV), but availability depends on your location. Verify with each service.
- International Viewers: Use NBA League Pass for live streaming (subject to regional blackouts). A VPN may be required to access U.S.-based streams like ABC or ESPN.
2025 NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule
All times Eastern. Home teams listed second. Winners in bold where applicable.
- Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Thunder won 114-88
- Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Thunder lead series 2-0
- Game 3: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Monday, May 26, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 4: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 6*: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, June 1, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Tuesday, June 3, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN) *If necessary
Teams Playing
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are fighting to overcome their 0-2 deficit and make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2004.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a dynamic young core, the Thunder are aiming for their first Finals trip since 2012.
Additional Notes
- Series Context: The Thunder’s commanding performances in Games 1 and 2 put pressure on the Timberwolves to defend their home court in Game 3. A win is crucial for Minnesota to avoid falling to a nearly insurmountable 0-3 deficit.
- Player to Watch: For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards’ ability to take over offensively could be the key to turning the series around. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s playmaking and scoring remain pivotal.
- Venue Information: Game 3 is at the Target Center in Minneapolis, giving the Timberwolves the home advantage. Fans attending in person should check the NBA’s official site or Ticketmaster for tickets.
- Weather Consideration: If you’re heading to the game in Minneapolis, expect mild spring weather (average high of ~70°F in late May). Check local forecasts closer to the date.
- Social Media Updates: Follow @NBA, @Timberwolves, and @okcthunder on X for real-time updates, highlights, and fan reactions.