The Minnesota Timberwolves are battling the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals. The Thunder dominated Game 1 with a 114-88 victory, showcasing a strong second half, and followed up with another win in Game 2, leading the series 2-0. With Oklahoma City just two wins away from the 2025 NBA Finals, Game 3 is a critical moment for the Timberwolves to shift the momentum. Here’s everything you need to know to catch Game 3 and the rest of the series.

Game 3 Details

Date : Monday, May 26, 2025

: Monday, May 26, 2025 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN TV Channel : ABC

: ABC Streaming Options : DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+

: DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+ Radio: Available on SiriusXM NBA Radio (check local listings for channel details)

How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Finals

TV Broadcast : Most games in the Timberwolves vs. Thunder series air on ESPN, but Game 3 is exclusively on ABC. Check your local listings for channel availability.

: Most games in the Timberwolves vs. Thunder series air on ESPN, but Game 3 is exclusively on ABC. Check your local listings for channel availability. Streaming Services : DirecTV Stream : The MySports pack ($69.99/month) includes ESPN, ABC, TBS, TNT, USA, FS1, and an ESPN+ subscription, offering access to thousands of live sports events and ESPN+’s streaming library. New subscribers can try it free for five days. Sling TV : Offers ABC and ESPN with its Orange + Blue package (pricing varies by region, starting at ~$40/month). Check availability in your area. FuboTV : Includes ABC and ESPN in its base plan (~$74.99/month), with a 7-day free trial for new users. Hulu + Live TV : Provides access to ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ (~$76.99/month, includes Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle). YouTube TV : Carries ABC and ESPN (~$72.99/month, with a free trial for new subscribers). ESPN+ : Streams select NBA playoff games, including some Conference Finals matchups ($10.99/month or $109.99/year, or bundled with Hulu/Disney+). Note: Not all games may be available on ESPN+.

: Free Streaming Options : Some platforms offer free trials (DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, YouTube TV), but availability depends on your location. Verify with each service.

: Some platforms offer free trials (DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, YouTube TV), but availability depends on your location. Verify with each service. International Viewers: Use NBA League Pass for live streaming (subject to regional blackouts). A VPN may be required to access U.S.-based streams like ABC or ESPN.

2025 NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Eastern. Home teams listed second. Winners in bold where applicable.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Game 1 : Timberwolves vs. Thunder , Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Thunder won 114-88

: Timberwolves vs. , Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Thunder won 114-88 Game 2 : Timberwolves vs. Thunder , Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Thunder lead series 2-0

: Timberwolves vs. , Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Thunder lead series 2-0 Game 3 : Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Monday, May 26, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Monday, May 26, 8:30 p.m. (ABC) Game 4 : Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 5 *: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 6 *: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, June 1, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

*: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, June 1, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Tuesday, June 3, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN) *If necessary

Teams Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves : Led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are fighting to overcome their 0-2 deficit and make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2004.

: Led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are fighting to overcome their 0-2 deficit and make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2004. Oklahoma City Thunder: Powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a dynamic young core, the Thunder are aiming for their first Finals trip since 2012.

Additional Notes