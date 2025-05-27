Inside Halsey and Avan Jogia’s Love Story: One Year of Engagement Bliss

Halsey, the 30-year-old singer, is joyfully commemorating the one-year anniversary of her engagement to fiancé Avan Jogia, which took place on May 26, 2024.

On May 26, 2025, Halsey shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a reel with the caption, “today is 1 yr since the dark magic worked and this fine a– man asked me to marry him. be still my beating heart.”

The singer first confirmed her engagement to Jogia, 33, in September 2024 on X, referring to him as her “fiancé.”

Halsey revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2025 that Jogia proposed in Barcelona, a city they visited for their anniversary after a flight with a layover in Canada.

She shared that Jogia took her on a boat in Barcelona, where they both love boats, setting the stage for the proposal.

Halsey recalled thinking a proposal was unlikely as they were “sun drunk” and relaxed, but Jogia surprised her by asking her to sit on the boat’s floor.

Jogia then proposed, saying, “What’s a little bit of marriage between friends?” to which Halsey responded, “Yeah, I’ll do a little bit of marriage with you. I’d prefer to do a lot of it.”

The couple’s engagement announcement followed dating rumors that began in September 2023 when they were photographed together in Los Angeles.

In October 2023, Halsey made their relationship Instagram official by posting a series of pictures with Jogia, the former Victorious actor.

Halsey and Jogia collaborated on a promotional video for Halsey’s beauty company, about-face, featured in the anniversary reel, where they wore pink, glittery eye makeup, ate noodles, browsed a grocery store, and shared intimate moments with “It’s In My Head” by Provoker playing in the background.

In February 2025, Jogia spoke about the joy of being with Halsey, an artist, saying, “One of the great joys of being with someone who’s an artist is being able to make art with them and to go back and forth about the art that they’re making and how you can contribute and be helpful, and them being able to contribute and be helpful to your own art.”

Jogia, also the author of The Autopsy, emphasized that having a partner like Halsey who shares his passion for creating is a key joy, stating, “The only thing that I care about is the making of things. So when you have someone who can meet you there and meet you where you’re at, that’s one of the joys of it, for sure.”

Halsey, who shares a 3-year-old son, Ender, with ex Alev Aydin, had an inkling Jogia might propose during their Barcelona trip but was still caught off guard by the romantic moment.

The couple was also photographed together at a special screening of Monkey Man, showcasing their public appearances as a couple.