Kelly Clarkson, the 43-year-old singer and host of the award-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show, is sparking rumors of leaving her daytime TV role due to frequent absences, a growing emphasis on her children, River Rose and Remington, and new ventures like her Las Vegas residency and Songs & Stories series.

Since launching in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a daytime TV staple, celebrating its 1000th episode in May 2025.

Clarkson’s unexplained absences from the show have left fans and industry insiders questioning her long-term commitment to the program.

Her role as a mother to River Rose and Remington remains a top priority, with Clarkson planning to dedicate her summer to family time.

In an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, she shared plans to travel with her children, letting them choose a destination to immerse in a new culture for a week, saying, “This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn’t get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn’t have the money to do anything.”

She reiterated her family-first approach on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, stating, “I am just trying to be there as much for them, and we’re a cute little unit,” despite her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Clarkson’s desire for a stable home base led her to choose her Montana ranch, purchased with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2019, as her “forever home.”

She described the ranch as “intimate” on The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, noting it provided the “roots” she needed, mirroring the open spaces of her Texas childhood.

The Montana property offers a connection to nature, with opportunities for hiking, snowmobiling, and relaxing by the stream, which both Clarkson and Blackstock valued.

The ranch also serves as a family-friendly environment, featuring cabins that allow her family to have personal spaces while staying close, creating a sense of togetherness.

Clarkson views the Montana ranch as an escape from the demands of her busy career, offering a place to unwind and reconnect with her children.

Her music career is also resurging, with the release of her new single, “Where Have You Been,” on May 2, 2025, her first original work since the 2023 album Chemistry.

She performed the song at Rockefeller Plaza on May 6, 2025, for the Today Show’s 2025 summer concert series, announcing on Instagram, “What’s up?! My new song ‘Where Have You Been’ is out at midnight AND my new video is premiering tomorrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show!! Check your local listings for times.”

Clarkson’s new NBC series, Songs & Stories, a four-night special airing on August 19, August 26, September 2, and September 9 at 10 PM, features intimate, unplugged performances and conversations with artists like Teddy Swims, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, and Gloria Estefan.

Unlike The Kelly Clarkson Show, which includes a broad range of guests and segments like “Kellyoke” covers, Songs & Stories focuses solely on music and personal stories, with Clarkson acting as host, interviewer, and performer in a more intimate setting.

The Songs & Stories special is a distinct event and unlikely to alter Clarkson’s role on her daily talk show, which features interviews with celebrities, everyday people, and various segments.

With her focus split between family, her Montana ranch, new music, and Songs & Stories, fans are left wondering if Clarkson will step away from The Kelly Clarkson Show to pursue these passions.