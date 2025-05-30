Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has declined to comment on reports linking former club captain and England fly-half Owen Farrell with a return to the Gallagher Premiership club this summer.

Farrell, who left Saracens after a 16-year tenure, currently plays for French Top 14 side Racing 92 but has faced a challenging season marked by injuries and the mid-season departure of head coach Stuart Lancaster.

Article Will Continue After Ads

French media reports, notably from L’Equipe, suggest Farrell wishes to cut short his two-year contract with Racing 92, where he still has 14 months remaining, to return to Saracens in a player-coach capacity.

These reports highlight Farrell’s ongoing concussion issues and his desire to reduce playing time while beginning a coaching role at the club where he won three Champions Cups.

McCall dismissed these rumours as “pie in the sky,” emphasizing that Farrell remains under contract at Racing and that speculation is not worth addressing.

He confirmed that Farrell has not been interviewed for Saracens’ soon-to-be-vacant attack specialist position, following Kevin Sorrell’s announced departure at the end of the current campaign.

Despite this, McCall expressed strong confidence in Farrell’s future in coaching, citing his rugby intelligence, passion, and family background—his father, Andy Farrell, is a noted coach and British and Irish Lions boss.

McCall said, “I would be very surprised if he didn’t commit to coaching, to be honest. Rugby is in his skin. He has got a great IQ and a passion and love for it, like his dad. I would be absolutely amazed if that wasn’t what he wanted to do.”

However, he reiterated that Farrell remains a player for now and will not be Saracens’ next attack coach.

Farrell’s departure last summer left Saracens searching for a fly-half replacement, leading to the signing of Fergus Burke. The club might still seek additional playmaking options, especially with veteran Alex Goode set to retire at the end of the season.

In summary, while speculation about Owen Farrell’s return to Saracens circulates, Mark McCall has firmly declined to confirm any move, underscoring Farrell’s current contract status and focusing on his likely transition into coaching in the future.