Real Betis midfielder Isco has been named the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season after an outstanding campaign that led Betis to their first-ever European final.

The 33-year-old Spanish playmaker scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists throughout the tournament, including a key assist in the final despite Betis’s 1–4 loss to Chelsea.

Isco’s performances were widely praised; he was the creative heart of Betis’s remarkable run, earning recognition from opponents and coaches alike13610.

Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca said to Isco, “He has a quality that makes the difference,” while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández added, “He showed all his qualities today as he has throughout his career, winning many things. I told him to keep going”.

His form also earned him a recall to the Spain national team after six years, marking a significant personal milestone. Isco’s resurgence has been hailed as one of the standout stories of the European season, proving that class endures.

Isco joined Real Betis in the summer of 2023 on a one-year contract, later extending it until 2027. During the 2024/25 season, Betis finished sixth in La Liga with 60 points and will compete in the Europa League next season.

Despite the final defeat, Isco’s influence was undeniable. He was named in the UEFA Conference League Team of the Season alongside teammates Youssouf Sabaly and Natan, while Chelsea had four players included3.

Chelsea made history by becoming the first club to win all five major UEFA men’s club trophies after their comeback victory in the final, with Cole Palmer’s second-half brilliance turning the game around68.

Isco succeeds last season’s Player of the Season, Ayoub El Kaabi, who led Olympiacos to glory in 2023/24.

His award caps a memorable season that reaffirms his status as a top-class midfielder and a key figure in European football.