Jenna Fischer firmly rejects the idea that The Office declined in quality after its early seasons, insisting the show remained “really good” throughout its entire run Speaking on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast.

Fischer shared her perspective after rewatching all nine seasons, stating, “My biggest takeaway from having rewatched it was that it’s really good the whole time”.

She addressed the widespread belief, especially among cast and creators, that the series peaked around Season 3 or 4 and that the seasons following Steve Carell’s departure at the end of Season 7 were weaker.

However, Fischer noted that some of her favorite episodes actually come from Seasons 8 and 9, after Carell left, highlighting that “there were still these amazing storylines” during that period.

Fischer also mentioned that “Dinner Party,” an episode from earlier seasons, remains a personal favorite, along with others from Seasons 4 through 6.

She suggested that the drop in award nominations after Season 3 may have contributed to the misconception that the show’s quality declined, saying, “I think maybe we got in our heads and thought, ‘Oh, I guess we’re not creating as great’”.

Reflecting on her role as Pam Beesly, Fischer expressed mixed feelings about her performance, sometimes feeling proud and other times cringing at moments she struggled with on set.

She also praised co-star John Krasinski’s post-Office success, comparing him to Tom Hanks and predicting Krasinski would have a similarly impressive career beyond the show.

This insight from Fischer counters the common narrative that The Office lost its charm after key cast changes, affirming the show’s consistent quality and enduring appeal until its finale.