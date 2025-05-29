Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Jessica Hecht, who portrayed Susan Bunch on Friends, expressed gratitude for not being part of the main cast due to the heavy responsibility it entailed, especially given the show’s enduring legacy in the streaming era .

Hecht appeared in 13 episodes as Susan, the partner of Carol, Ross Geller’s ex-wife, a role that left a lasting impression despite limited screen time .

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hecht said, “I’m also grateful that I wasn’t a lead character in many ways, because the responsibility of that is more than most people could manage” .

She acknowledged the immense pressure on the six main stars—David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry—who became household names through the show .

Hecht praised these actors for managing their fame “gracefully” and credited director James Burrows for helping maintain the show’s heart amid rising stardom .

The characters Carol and Susan, introduced in the pilot episode, played a crucial role in Friends by addressing Ross’s divorce and co-parenting challenges, marking an important LGBTQ+ storyline that spanned the series .

Despite their limited appearances, Carol and Susan’s story was treated with care and respect, reflecting evolving social attitudes over three decades .

Beyond Friends, Hecht took on other notable TV roles such as Gretchen Schwartz on Breaking Bad and Carol Mannheim on The Boys .

Recently, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Eureka Days on Broadway, marking her third nomination and a milestone she described as “extremely grateful” .

For fans wishing to revisit her role, Friends is currently available for streaming on HBO Max .