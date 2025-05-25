Former President Joe Biden, recently diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, attended his grandson Hunter’s high school graduation on Friday, May 23, showcasing family unity during a challenging time.

Joe Biden, 82, made a low-key appearance at the ceremony, marking his first public outing since revealing his health condition.

Hunter, the son of Joe’s late son Beau Biden and Hallie Olivere, graduated alongside his sister Natalie, with the family gathering to celebrate the milestone.

Dr. Jill Biden, 73, Joe’s wife and former First Lady, shared a family photo on Instagram Stories, captioning it “Proud Nana and Pop.”

Ashley Biden, 43, Joe and Jill’s daughter, also posted photos from the graduation on her Instagram Story, adding a heart sticker to express her pride.

Joe’s diagnosis was announced on Sunday, May 18, following the discovery of a prostate nodule after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms.

The statement from Joe’s office detailed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

Despite the aggressive nature of the cancer, it is hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management, according to the statement.

Joe’s office noted that he and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

On Monday, May 19, Joe addressed his diagnosis on Instagram, stating, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

He expressed gratitude for the love and support from others, adding, “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The cancer diagnosis followed the discovery of a small nodule on Joe’s prostate during an annual physical exam earlier in May.

Joe’s late son Beau Biden, Hunter and Natalie’s father, passed away, and Joe also lost his first wife, Neilia Hunter, and daughter Naomi in 1972.