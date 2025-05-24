Julia Stiles, a 44-year-old actress, revealed she struggled with “disordered” eating due to intense pressure to fit into designer sample sizes during her Hollywood career.

During an appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Stiles described her diet as “restrictive, regimented” and “stressful” as she navigated the demands of red carpet appearances.

She clarified, “I’m not talking about an eating disorder – it was just restrictive, regimented, stressful,” highlighting the constant worry about potential weight gain.

Stiles explained, “There was stress around what your body looks like and trying to mold your body into a certain size,” particularly to fit into fashion designers’ sample sizes for promotional events.

The actress noted, “As an actress, we go and promote on a red carpet, and we have to wear sample sizes from fashion designers. So it’s always: ‘Are we going to fit into the sample size?’”

Motherhood to her three children—Strummer, Arlo, and Henry—with husband Preston Cook shifted her perspective, helping her realize obsessing over weight was a “waste of f****** time.”

Stiles shared, “I’ve learned to be kinder in the way I think about my body and look at my body – to be kinder to myself but also trust your body.”

She recalled running on “no sleep” with a five-month-old baby, which left no time to worry about fitting into sample sizes.

Reflecting on her time filming Mona Lisa Smile in 2003, Stiles praised co-star Julia Roberts for her maternal guidance to the young women on set.

Roberts, drawing from her experience as a woman under scrutiny for her appearance, told Stiles and others, “You’re going to look back on these photos of you in your 20s and be like, I was beautiful – why didn’t I see that?”

Stiles affirmed Roberts’ advice, stating, “She’s totally right,” emphasizing the importance of self-kindness over industry-driven pressures.

The actress, now embracing a healthier relationship with food and her body, credited motherhood for healing her disordered eating habits.

Stiles noted that even her mother, who never emphasized appearance, could not shield her from the entertainment industry’s focus on looks, which fueled her stressful relationship with food.

She reiterated, “In my twenties and early thirties, being an actress, there was so much focus on your appearance and how you’re going to fit into certain clothes.”

This candid revelation underscores the pervasive pressure actresses face and Stiles’ journey toward self-acceptance through motherhood and mentorship.