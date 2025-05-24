Julianne Moore, starring as Michaela Kell in Netflix’s dark comedy Sirens, balances her Hollywood career with a devoted family life alongside her husband and two children.

The 64-year-old actress met her husband, director Bart Freundlich, while filming The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, welcoming their son Caleb in 1997 and daughter Liv in 2002 before marrying in 2003.

Freundlich has directed notable films like Trust the Man, Wolves, The Myth of Fingerprints, After the Wedding, and With/In, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the industry.

“My family makes me most happy,” Moore told People, emphasizing how her family grounds her amidst her successful career.

In 2010, Moore shared with The Guardian her approach to balancing motherhood and work, stating, “I can’t go to Europe for four months during the school year.”

She further explained, “Just like every other working parent I’m trying to figure out: ‘How do I work, how am I available for soccer games, how can I make sure that I’m home when everybody’s doing their homework?’”

Caleb Moore Freundlich, 27, has carved his own path as a musician, crediting his parents for sparking his passion, saying, “It definitely all started with my parents.”

Caleb, who graduated from college in 2020 and earned a master’s degree in music from NYU Steinhardt, now teaches Music Production for Animation as an adjunct professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

According to his website, Caleb has composed music for documentaries, narrative films, animations, video games, and web-comics, showcasing his versatile talent.

In August 2024, Caleb proposed to his partner Kibriyaá, marking a personal milestone shared on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring.

Liv Helen Moore Freundlich, 23, has followed her mother into the spotlight, debuting as a model for J.Crew in 2017 and starring alongside Julianne in a 2022 Hourglass cosmetics campaign.

Liv has also modeled for high-profile brands like Bvlgari and joined her mother in the front row at the 79th Venice Film Festival, as captured by WWD.

“I’ve been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I’m so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is,” Moore told Harper’s Bazaar in 2022 about their Bvlgari collaboration.

Liv graduated from Northwestern University in 2024 with a degree in English, balancing her academic achievements with her rising modeling career.

Born Julie Anne Smith in December 1960 to social worker Anne and military judge Peter Moore Smith, Moore adopted her stage name after discovering another actress named Julie Anne Smith.

Her childhood involved frequent moves due to her father’s military career as a paratrooper and colonel, before she settled at Boston University to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Moore’s early career included major films like The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Boogie Nights, The Big Lebowski, and Psycho, but she faced “awful loneliness” during this period, as she shared with The Guardian.

“I was lonely. I was not happy at all. I didn’t have the personal life I wanted,” Moore confessed to The Hollywood Reporter about her struggles after her first marriage to John Gould Rubin ended.

Meeting Freundlich marked a turning point, with Moore recalling to Vanity Fair her awe at working with Steven Spielberg on The Lost World: Jurassic Park, describing it as a “career-defining moment.”

Moore’s upcoming role in Apple TV+’s Echo Valley, alongside Sydney Sweeney and Fiona Shaw, sees her play Kate, a horse trainer facing personal tragedy, with the thriller set to release on June 13, 2025.

The Moore-Freundlich family, including Julianne, Bart, Caleb, and Liv, has made red carpet appearances together, such as at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival for Wolves and the 79th Venice Film Festival, as seen in Getty Images.