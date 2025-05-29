Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Kings of Leon have cancelled their upcoming UK and European shows this summer after lead singer Caleb Followill suffered a serious foot injury in a “freak accident,” the band announced on Wednesday.

Caleb Followill, the 43-year-old frontman of the US rock band, broke his heel badly while playing with his children at his Nashville home.

He described the injury as “pretty gnarly” and said it required “significant emergency surgery” performed by doctors in Nashville, which will prevent him from travelling or performing for about eight weeks.

In a video posted to the band’s official Instagram, Caleb said: “Unfortunately, I regret to inform you that those [European] shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day.”

The band’s planned tour included headline festival appearances at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff and Lancashire’s Lytham Festival, as well as shows across Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Croatia, Belgium, and Portugal.

Kings of Leon’s statement confirmed Caleb “shattered his heel” and that the recovery will be “under strict guidance of expert orthopedic specialists,” lasting about eight weeks.

The band expressed regret over cancelling all UK and European festival headline shows scheduled for June and July 2025.

Lytham Festival organisers announced the band’s cancellation for their 2 July headline slot and said the festival will now run four days from 3-6 July 2025, after failing to find a replacement act at short notice.

Blackweir Fields also expressed sadness over the cancellation of the 29 June show and confirmed refunds for ticket holders.

Caleb, married to model Lily Aldridge, shared in his video that the band had been preparing extensively for the tour and studio work, with new songs planned to debut during this run.

He added: “We had a lot of exciting things planned, and now we’re just going to have to pivot and find a new way to continue the work that we’ve started.”

Caleb promised fans that “exciting stuff is coming” and that the band hopes to reschedule the cancelled shows when possible.

Kings of Leon, formed in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in 1999, includes Caleb’s brothers Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill. They rose to fame with their 2008 album Only By the Night, featuring hits like “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody.”

The band’s cancellation news comes as a disappointment to fans but reflects the seriousness of Caleb’s injury and the need for proper recovery.