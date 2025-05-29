Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Kym Marsh appeared relaxed and casual as she left the Morning Live studios in Manchester on Wednesday, dressed in a grey hoodie, black leggings, and a black padded coat, accompanied by a male friend .

The 48-year-old actress and TV presenter completed her look with white trainers and wore light makeup, letting her brunette hair fall loosely over her shoulders .

Kym has been a relief presenter on Morning Live since joining in 2020, often working alongside Gethin Jones . Earlier this year, she hinted at a possible return to Coronation Street, where she famously played Michelle Connor from 2006 to 2019, a role that earned her the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer .

She told The Sun, “I’d never say never to going back as I absolutely adore Coronation Street and I had some of my best years there” .

Her character Michelle left the show after discovering her fiancé Robert Preston fathered a child with Vicky Jefferies. Michelle and Vicky then conspired to take over Robert’s Bistro business, only to find the new owner was Ray Crosby, a sleazy businessman who had previously harassed Michelle.

After a dramatic confrontation, Michelle said emotional goodbyes to her family and left Weatherfield to start a new life in Ireland with her parents .

In related ITV news, John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, announced his retirement after 27 years with the company. He praised the teams behind popular soaps like Coronation Street and Emmerdale, highlighting the emotional and dramatic stories they have produced .

John Whiston will be succeeded by Iain MacLeod as Creative Director and Matt Cleary as Chief Operating Officer for Continuing Drama .

This update on Kym Marsh’s casual outing and her ongoing connection to Coronation Street comes amid significant changes at ITV’s drama leadership, signaling a new chapter for the network’s beloved soaps .