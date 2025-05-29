Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

YouTuber Landon Nickerson has admitted to cheating on his fiancée, influencer The Wizard Liz, who is four months pregnant with their child, recently revealed to be a boy.

The scandal erupted after Liz accused Landon on Instagram of creating a fake Snapchat account to contact another girl and physically meeting her, with the other girl providing messages and communication details as evidence to Liz and her friend.

Liz expressed deep disappointment, saying she no longer recognized the man she was engaged to and even considered selling her engagement ring amid her pregnancy struggles.

Landon responded with a now-deleted Instagram video admitting to the betrayal but minimizing it as “5-10 minutes of my life, texting someone I don’t care about at all,” and said, “I won’t deny that I screwed up. But people make mistakes”.

His tone, however, appeared more concerned about his online image than showing genuine remorse for hurting Liz, with statements like “I’m throwing everything I have away for someone I don’t care about at all,” which sounded more like self-excuse than apology.

Fans highlighted a gender bias in reactions, noting that if Liz had cheated while pregnant, she would face harsher public condemnation, though some followers still defended Landon by calling it “just a mistake” or “not the end of the world”.

Liz publicly thanked Payton, who exposed Landon’s cheating, and asked fans not to send Landon hate, showing she still cared despite his betrayal.

Following the revelations, Liz unfollowed Landon on Instagram, though he continues to follow her, and hashtags like #WizardLiz and #LandonNickerson trended on social media, with many dubbing the episode a “horror story”.

This incident starkly contrasts Landon’s previous image as the ideal partner, having recently published a book about his love for Liz, making the betrayal all the more ironic.