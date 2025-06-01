Lane 1 Closed on A55 Near Llanddulas After Vehicle Fire

Share:
Update 12:25:
The incident has now been cleared. This has been confirmed by Traffic Wales North.
A vehicle fire on the A55 Eastbound near Llanddulas has led to the closure of Lane 1 to allow access for firefighters and recovery teams.
Emergency services are on site, and delays are expected in the area. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and allow extra travel time.