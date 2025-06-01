Lane 1 Closed on A55 Near Llanddulas After Vehicle Fire

By The National Wales

Update 12:25:

The incident has now been cleared. This has been confirmed by Traffic Wales North.

A vehicle fire on the A55 Eastbound near Llanddulas has led to the closure of Lane 1 to allow access for firefighters and recovery teams.

Vehicle Fire – A55 Eastbound

Location: Llanddulas

Details: Lane 1 closed for firefighters and recovery. Expect delays. Source:TrafficWalesN

Emergency services are on site, and delays are expected in the area. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and allow extra travel time.






















