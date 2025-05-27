Love Island Turns 10: Maya Jama Hints at Biggest Shake-Up Yet in New Series

Maya Jama, the dynamic host of Love Island, unveiled the first trailer for the show’s 12th series in a vibrant Love Island-themed boardroom, teasing “more twists than ever” to mark the program’s 10-year anniversary.

In the trailer released this morning, Jama commands attention in a mock boardroom adorned with a swimming pool meeting table and the show’s iconic inflatable pink flamingos, setting the stage for a bold new season.

She declared, “This time Love Island needs something bigger. Something bolder,” signaling an ambitious vision for the upcoming series.

Jama further heightened anticipation by stating, “This year, I want more drama, more bombshells, more breakups, more makeups,” promising an emotionally charged experience for viewers.

Emphasizing the season’s unpredictability, she added, “I want more twists – more twists than ever,” hinting at surprises that will keep audiences on edge.

ITV confirmed that viewers must “tune in” to the new series to uncover the nature of these mysterious twists, building suspense for the launch.

The trailer’s voiceover, delivered by Scottish comedian Ian Stirling, confirms his return, adding continuity and humor to the series.

Maya Jama fueled excitement last night by sharing an Instagram story captioned “on holiday until I start Love Island,” alongside a photo of her luggage and a beach bag, hinting at a warm-weather filming location.

The 12th series follows the second ‘All Stars’ season, which concluded in March and featured beloved contestants from past seasons.

Rumors suggest London-based fitness influencer Aaron Buckett, known for his large Instagram and TikTok following, may join the villa, with a source describing him as a “man mountain” with “great chat.”

The source revealed to the Sun, “It’s a fact of life that girls go crazy for a tall lad and Aaron is a man mountain,” highlighting his potential appeal to fellow islanders.

Producers are still deciding whether Buckett will be part of the opening line-up or enter as a bombshell, adding intrigue to the cast selection.

While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the series typically premieres a week after the bank holiday, pointing to a likely start on Monday, June 2.