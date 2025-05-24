Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahão, a 22-year-old Brazilian tattoo and beauty influencer, was viciously stabbed by her ex-boyfriend during an Instagram livestream on May 19, 2025, in São Paulo, shocking her followers and sparking widespread concern.

The attack occurred in the Sacomã neighborhood of São Paulo, shortly after Abrahão ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Alex, also 22 years old.

During the livestream, Abrahão was stabbed nine times, sustaining injuries to her back, foot, ear, and hand, as her followers watched in horror while she bled and cried for help.

Abrahão recorded the aftermath of the attack, capturing the severity of her injuries before being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Quick action by her neighbor Renato, who stopped the bleeding, and her aunt Marcela, who called an ambulance and picked up Abrahão’s 4-year-old daughter Serena from school, proved critical in saving her life.

Police are searching for Alex, who fled the scene and now faces charges of domestic violence, attempted murder, and attempted femicide.

On May 22, 2025, Abrahão shared an emotional update from her hospital bed via Instagram, expressing gratitude for surviving what she described as a “miracle” after enduring 10 stab wounds.

“It’s so good to be ALIVE! My feeling of gratitude will be eternal! GOD gave me a second chance and I will make the most of it,” Abrahão wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a bouquet of roses.

She credited her daughter Serena for giving her the strength to persevere through the pain, fear, and uncertainty of the ordeal.

“Surviving 10 stab wounds was not only a miracle, it was a rebirth,” Abrahão declared, emphasizing her determination to move forward.

Abrahão expressed heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, first responders, and her loved ones, particularly her parents, who supported her during her recovery.

She highlighted the crucial role of her neighbor Renato and aunt Marcela, whose swift actions ensured her safety and that of her daughter.

Abrahão’s condition is stable, and she remains in the hospital, surrounded by family and buoyed by an outpouring of support from thousands of followers.

Her courageous decision to share her story on social media is raising global awareness about gender-based violence, serving as both a painful reminder and a powerful call to action.

Luna Abrahão’s resilience and gratitude in the face of such a traumatic attack underscore the importance of quick intervention and a strong support system in overcoming violence.