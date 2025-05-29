Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, launched the Netflix docuseries “F1: The Academy” on May 28, 2025, spotlighting female drivers breaking barriers in the male-dominated world of Formula 1 racing.

The seven-episode series follows 15 young women competing in the 2024 F1 Academy season, an all-female racing league managed by former professional driver Susie Wolff, who also serves as a key figure behind the series.

Susie Wolff, married to Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff, appears in the series alongside notable figures such as Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

The F1 Academy aims to nurture and showcase female talent with the ultimate goal of placing a woman in the driver’s seat of a Formula 1 car, a milestone not achieved since Susie Wolff raced in 2014.

Sara Rea, head of unscripted at Hello Sunshine, said the project is one of her favorites because it drives awareness and momentum for a program that is “so valuable and needed”.

She emphasized that the series focuses on young drivers aged 16 to 25 who are at different career stages and striving to succeed in a challenging sport.

Unlike Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” which covers the main F1 circuit, “F1: The Academy” has little overlap in production crews and focuses exclusively on the female drivers’ paddock and races.

The series highlights standout drivers such as Abbi Pulling, the 2024 F1 Academy season champion supported by Alpine and Rodin, who made history as the first female to win a race in the British F4 Championship that year.

Other featured drivers include Doriane Pin, a French Mercedes-supported racer, and American Haas-supported driver Chloe Chambers, both of whom had notable performances during the season.

The docuseries also captures the personal and professional challenges these women face, aiming to inspire the next generation of female racers and fans. Susie Wolff stated, “We want to inspire and empower the next generation of young women, and Netflix will open up F1 Academy to a global audience of existing and future fans”.

Hello Sunshine’s mission to put women at the center of every story aligns with the F1 Academy’s goal to make motorsport more inclusive and accessible. Reese Witherspoon remarked, “As these tenacious and fearless drivers shatter barriers on the racetrack, we are thrilled to collaborate with Netflix to share their stories”.

The 2024 F1 Academy season was held across seven cities including Jeddah, Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, paralleling some of the main F1 calendar but focusing on female talent development.