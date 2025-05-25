Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, launched a rare behind-the-scenes video on Friday to promote her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, featuring an interview with Cassandra Thurswell, founder of the sustainable beauty brand Kitsch.

The 43-year-old appeared relaxed and makeup-free, addressing fans directly from her Montecito, California garden, delivering a six-word mantra: “Wherever you go, there you are.”

Montecito plays a significant role in Meghan’s personal and professional life, serving as the home where she and Prince Harry raise their children, Archie and Lilibet, in a $14.65 million estate.

In the video, Meghan linked her six-word mantra to her podcast episode, reflecting on how, despite changes over 20 years, “so much has changed and yet we are so much the same.”

The clip includes behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot for Confessions of a Female Founder, where Meghan interviews female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

She described sharing the segment “in the spirit of memory lane,” marking a rare personal video since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

In Montecito, Meghan has forged friendships with stay-at-home moms and working women through playdates, yoga classes, and girls’ nights, building a strong community network.

In the podcast episode, Meghan discussed challenges during her pregnancies with Prince Archie, now five, and Princess Lilibet, who will turn three in June.

She shared: “I will say, for myself – especially when they are baby babies and, yes, the crying, before I was mum, I’ve always wanted to be a mum.”

Meghan noted external pressures during her pregnancies, saying, “I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies.”

Reflecting on her vision of motherhood, she admitted, “It was not the way I envisioned it,” referencing her post-royal life starting when Archie was 10 months old.

Meghan recalled a 2019 royal tour in South Africa, where she held five-month-old Archie while meeting the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, her closest moment to her “baby on my hip” dream.

Professionally, Montecito inspires Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, with products reflecting the “magic of Montecito” and the community she’s built there.

Her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, renewed for a second season, also draws inspiration from her life in Montecito, featuring her kitchen where she prepares food for her family.

During the podcast, Cassandra Thurswell called her “Meghan Markle,” which Meghan accepted, despite previously challenging Mindy Kaling for the same.

Cassandra remarked, “I love that you call me Cassie… There’s such a small handful of people that call me Cassie, and it’s like my immediate family and Meghan Markle.”

Meghan responded, “It’s like Meg or M. It’s the same thing. It’s how we met all those years ago,” highlighting their friendly exchange.

Meghan’s Montecito home offers privacy and normalcy, allowing her to find joy in simple activities while recovering from her royal life through projects like As Ever and With Love, Meghan.

The behind-the-scenes video, recorded casually in her garden, emphasizes authenticity and connection, aligning with a growing trend in digital storytelling.

Meghan’s shift to posting such content positions her as a media creator rather than a traditional royal, marking a subtle evolution in her public image.