Molly-Mae Hague, the TV star and Maebe founder, was rushed to hospital after experiencing severe leg pain following a holiday in Dubai with partner Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi.

She revealed on her YouTube channel that she had prepared a vlog before the trip but was locked out of YouTube on her laptop after switching phones, disrupting her content schedule.

Hague described the past few days as “the weirdest couple of days since being back from holiday,” noting that the previous night felt like “a really bad weird dream.”

She initially planned to share the experience on Instagram Stories but felt it was “out of my comfort zone for Instagram.”

Hague explained, “I had my first A&E experience last night guys, it was so, so weird. I have never been to A&E before.”

She suspected a blood clot in her leg after an eight-hour flight from Dubai, admitting, “I didn’t move as much as I should have done on the plane.”

Hague noted, “They say on longer flights you need to keep your legs moving, I did hardly any water. I wasn’t really thinking of myself and taking care of myself.”

After returning home and going straight to bed with “very limited movement,” she attended a seven-hour hair appointment, further restricting her mobility.

When she stood up after the hair appointment, Hague experienced “the most excruciating pain in my leg, my left leg,” describing it as a “sharp stabbing pain” behind her knee.

She initially turned to ChatGPT to check her symptoms, but the responses amplified her anxiety, intensifying her concerns about a potential blood clot.

Driven by this increased anxiety, Hague contacted the 111 medical helpline, seeking professional medical advice.

The doctor on the helpline advised her to go directly to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department, prompting her immediate action.

Hague spent hours in A&E, noting how busy the department was, and was struck by the overwhelming environment during her first-ever visit.

She decided to go home after her initial A&E visit, and the next morning, the leg pain seemed better.

However, at lunchtime, she experienced a dizzy spell in her dressing room, struggled to breathe properly, and described it as “a bit of a panic attack.”

Hague returned to the hospital, where blood tests and heart rate checks came back fine, reassuring her that her vitals were normal.

She shared her story to raise awareness, stating, “The reason I am telling you this story is that how unseriously I took a potential blood clot, I think it is important to share it as it is something that you will never think will happen to you.”