Napoli reclaimed their place atop Italian football by clinching the Serie A title on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The win marked Napoli’s fourth Italian championship and their second league crown in three years, sealed on the final day of the season.

McTominay and Lukaku Deliver Decisive Blows

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, named Serie A’s player of the season, opened the scoring in the 38th minute with an acrobatic volley from Matteo Politano’s cross.

Romelu Lukaku sealed the title five minutes after the break, collecting Amir Rrahmani’s long pass, outmuscling Yerry Mina, and firing home.

Edging Out Inter Milan

Napoli finished the season one point ahead of rivals Inter Milan, who secured a 2-0 win at Como despite their opponents playing with 10 men after goalkeeper Pepe Reina’s red card just before half-time.

Inter’s goals came from Stefan de Vrij in the 21st minute and Joaquin Correa, who cut inside Ivan Smolcic to score shortly after Lukaku’s goal.

Conte’s Turnaround Sparks Celebration

Under coach Antonio Conte, Napoli defied expectations after finishing 10th as reigning champions last season.

“It’s happened again and it’s fantastic… we’ve had a really great season and it’s all thanks to the boys who wanted to put themselves out there, especially those who won the league two years ago,” Conte said. Fans celebrated wildly, lighting flares and setting off fireworks across Naples.

McTominay’s Emotional Impact

McTominay, who joined Napoli in August, became a symbol of the team’s revival. “I’m lost for words. It’s incredible you know, the sacrifice that every single player in the group has put forward to the cause,”

he said. His 12th goal of the season broke the deadlock in a tense match as Napoli fans watched Inter briefly take the lead in Como.

Conte’s Future Uncertain

Despite the triumph, Conte did not dismiss rumors of a potential summer departure due to frustrations with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis’ lack of investment.

“I have a good relationship with the president and his family,” Conte told DAZN. “We’re celebrating together and we’re two winners. Maybe we’re a bit different, but we’re two winners.”

Inter’s Focus Shifts to Champions League

Inter’s title hopes faded despite their win, with 12 points dropped from winning positions costing them the Scudetto.

Coach Simone Inzaghi, who fielded a second-string side against Como, now turns his attention to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, aiming for club football’s biggest prize after failing to repeat their 2010 treble under Jose Mourinho.