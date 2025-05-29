Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Nathan Fielder revealed he spent nearly two and a half years training to fly a Boeing 737 to film the astonishing finale of HBO’s The Rehearsal season two.

The comedian confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he truly piloted the plane carrying 150 passengers in the show’s dramatic last episode.

Fielder explained, “That’s me, I’m really flying that plane. It looks weird, right? But that’s real”.

He shared that the entire season focused on pilots and aviation, so he decided early to become a pilot himself to understand their challenges. He trained through private pilot, instrument, commercial licenses, and earned a 737 type rating, making him a licensed 737 pilot.

Fielder believes poor communication between pilots contributes to many crashes, which motivated his deep dive into aviation.

To film the finale, Fielder found someone willing to lease him a 737, which he said was very difficult to arrange.

They chartered a real flight over the Mojave Desert, flying from San Bernardino to Las Vegas and back, with cameras capturing the entire journey.

He emphasized the struggle pilots face in communication, saying, “You can see that we’re both trying our best to communicate, and it’s a struggle”.

Regarding comparisons to the Miracle on the Hudson, Fielder joked, “Not to create a competition or anything, but I did put my plane down safely on land”.

This authentic experience underpins the show’s message about the complexities pilots face during flights.

This remarkable commitment highlights Fielder’s dedication to realism and storytelling in The Rehearsal’s jaw-dropping finale.