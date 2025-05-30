Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Nationwide Building Society has confirmed it will pay a £100 bonus to four million eligible customers as part of its third wave of the Fairer Share payments scheme, distributing a total of £400 million between June 18 and July 4, 2025.

To qualify, members must have held a Nationwide current account on March 31, 2025, and also have either a savings account or a mortgage with the society by that date.

Specifically, customers with FlexAccount, FlexBasic, or FlexDirect current accounts must have either paid in at least £500 and made two payments out in two of the first three months of 2025, or made 10 or more payments out in two of those months, or completed a full current account switch to Nationwide between January 1 and March 31, 2025.

For FlexOne, FlexGraduate, or FlexStudent accounts, customers need to have made at least one payment in or out during March 2025 or completed a full switch to these accounts within the first quarter1. FlexPlus account holders qualify by paying the monthly fee.

Savings eligibility requires having at least £100 saved in a Nationwide savings account or cash ISA at the end of any day in March 2025.

Mortgage holders must owe at least £100 on a Nationwide residential mortgage as of March 31, 2025. Mortgages from subsidiaries like The Mortgage Works or UCB Home Loans do not qualify.

Nationwide will notify eligible members by May 30, 2025, via email or letter. The £100 bonus will be paid directly into members’ Nationwide current accounts between June 18 and July 4, 2025.

This payment follows a record year for Nationwide, which reported a 30% increase in pre-tax profits to £.3 billion for the year ending March 31, 2025, up from £.8 billion the previous year.

On an underlying basis, profits fell slightly to £.9 billion due to efforts to offer competitive interest rates.

Nationwide returned a record £.8 billion in value to members during the year, including a separate £50 bonus earlier in 2025 after acquiring Virgin Money. The takeover of Virgin Money, completed for £.9 billion last year, made Nationwide the UK’s second largest provider in mortgages and savings.

Chief Executive Debbie Crosbie said, “Nationwide has had an outstanding twelve months. We returned a record £.8 billion in value to our members and recorded our highest ever year for growth in mortgage lending and retail deposit balances, and we remain first for customer service”.

The Fairer Share scheme reflects Nationwide’s commitment to sharing profits with loyal members and maintaining a strong, member-focused business model1. This bonus not only provides financial support but also strengthens trust between members and the building society amid rising living costs.

Members can check their eligibility via Nationwide’s online banking, eligibility checker, or live chat. No action is required to receive the payment if eligible, as it will be credited automatically.

In summary, the 2025 Nationwide £100 bonus rewards customers who hold qualifying current accounts and either savings or mortgage products, with payments scheduled for late June, following a year of strong financial performance and member value returns.