Nicole Kidman, celebrated for her natural red corkscrew curls and bold hair transformations, expressed deep regret over straightening her iconic locks in a revealing Allure interview.

The 57-year-old actress, reflecting on throwback images from her 1990 film Days of Thunder, sighed, “Why did I straighten my hair? I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair.”

Kidman, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, with husband Keith Urban, noted she resembled her daughters in those early curly-haired roles.

“Isn’t that crazy?” she remarked, urging young girls, “So for all the little girls out there – embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair.”

Despite years of dye jobs and straightening treatments, Kidman confirmed her natural ringlets remain intact, explaining, “I can do that to my hair still, but it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product.”

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Kidman faced a wig malfunction when the mesh cap of her wig became visible on the red carpet.

She still dazzled in a semi-sheer red Balenciaga gown with a sleeveless, turtleneck design adorned with floral lace, evoking her Moulin Rouge days.

The Big Little Lies star was honored at Cannes with the Women in Motion Award for her contributions to cinema and advocacy for female representation in the film industry.

Kidman, known for switching up styles with wigs, donned bright copper looks for her Allure photoshoot and an icy blond wig with sharp bangs for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, which premiered on Hulu on May 21.

At the 2025 Met Gala, she debuted a two-tone pixie cut, later confirming to Australia’s Sunrise it was a wig, saying, “Everyone’s like, ‘Did you chop your hair off?’ I’m like, ‘No, I did not.’”

In a 2014 Vogue interview, Kidman shared she embraces her curls to set a positive example for her daughters, stating, “I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild.”

Reflecting on her youth in a BBC interview, she recalled feeling out of place with her red, curly hair, pale skin, and freckles, saying, “I think my sense of belonging, in terms of belonging to the cool kids, wasn’t there.”

Kidman’s journey with her natural curls, from regret to embracing them, underscores her evolving relationship with her iconic hair, cementing her status as a Hollywood style chameleon.