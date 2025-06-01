By The National Wales

Tafolwern Fawr Bridge near Llanbrynmair in Powys is set to allow lorries over 18 tonnes for the first time since 2001, following major repairs after a partial pier collapse in winter 2023-2024.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for highways transport and recycling, is expected to approve a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on June 3 to remove the weight restriction on this bridge, which carries the C2175 over the Afon Laen.

The bridge had been limited to 18 tonnes since 2001 due to pier inadequacy found in a structural assessment.

The pier partially collapsed in the recent winter, prompting replacement of the bridge deck in September and October 2024, which removed the need for a central pier and restored the bridge’s ability to support standard highway loads.

Nearby, Bont Fach Bridge, which carries the U2303 unclassified county road over the Afon Twymyn, is about 70 metres southwest of Tafolwern Fawr Bridge.

A 2013 structural assessment deemed Bont Fach capable of carrying vehicles up to 18 tonnes, but no weight restriction was previously imposed because the weight limit on Tafolwern Fawr Bridge prevented heavier vehicles from reaching it.

With the removal of the weight limit on Tafolwern Fawr Bridge, it is now essential to impose a permanent 18-tonne weight restriction on Bont Fach Bridge to prevent overloading and potential damage or collapse.

The report emphasized that doing nothing is not viable due to the risk of structural failure. The TRO will enable legal enforcement of this restriction via regulatory traffic signs.

Local county councillor Cllr Gary Mitchell expressed his support, stating, “I agree it’s imperative that without the restriction on the Tafolwern Fawr Bridge the weight limit be enacted on the Bont Fach Bridge”.

After Cllr Charlton’s decision, a five-day period will allow councillors to call in the decision for scrutiny if desired before the changes take effect.

This coordinated approach ensures that while heavier vehicles can now use the repaired Tafolwern Fawr Bridge, the nearby Bont Fach Bridge remains protected from excessive loads, maintaining safety and infrastructure integrity in the Llanbrynmair area.