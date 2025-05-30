Premier League Darts: Humphries Crowned Champion, Beats Littler in Final

Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Luke Humphries secured his first Premier League Darts title at the O2 Arena, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in the final, avenging his 2024 loss.

Humphries earned £305,000, including £275,000 for the title and £30,000 from three nightly wins, topping the tournament’s prize money list.

He joins Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, and Gary Anderson as a triple crown winner, holding the World Championship, World Matchplay, and Premier League titles.

Luke Littler, despite leading the league with a record 45 points and six nightly wins, finished second with £185,000. Gerwyn Price, a wildcard, claimed third place and £115,000 with three nightly wins. Nathan Aspinall earned £105,000 for fourth, including two nightly bonuses.

Chris Dobey took home £80,000, boosted by a Rotterdam night win, while Michael van Gerwen, a seven-time champion, missed the play-offs, earning £75,000.

Stephen Bunting banked £70,000, aided by a Berlin night win, and Rob Cross earned £65,000, marked by a Brighton nine-darter but no nightly bonuses.

The 2025 Premier League highlighted Humphries’ consistency and Littler’s record-setting performance, with fierce competition throughout.

