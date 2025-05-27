Presley Chweneyagae, the acclaimed South African actor celebrated for his role in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi, has died at age 40, as confirmed by his manager, Nina Morris Lee.

Nina Morris Lee stated, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40.”

Born on October 19, 1984, in Mahikeng, North West, Chweneyagae began his career at age 10 with drama classes at the North West Arts Council, now known as The Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation.

He gained international recognition for his role in Tsotsi (2005), which won South Africa’s first Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Academy Awards.

Chweneyagae starred alongside Terry Pheto, Mothusi Magano, Kenneth Nkosi, and Own Sejake in Tsotsi, a performance that resonated globally and elevated African cinema.

His career spanned film, television, and theatre, with notable roles in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) and the award-winning series The River (2018).

Chweneyagae also appeared in films such as iNumber Number Jozi Gold and Zama Zama, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

On stage, he delivered powerful performances as Mark Antony in Julius Caesar, Bottom and Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Orestes in Dikeledi (an adaptation of Electra), and in productions like Hamlet, Relativity, Urban Reality, Jack in the Box, The Grandball, Silent Voice, Kalushi, Cards, and Beautiful Things.

He co-authored the acclaimed stage play Relativity with Paul Grootboom, later published by STE Publishers, and directed the award-winning production CELL NO 4.

As a member of the MLA family, Chweneyagae was a mentor and friend, inspiring the next generation of artists with his creativity and perseverance.

Nina Morris Lee’s statement extended condolences to Chweneyagae’s wife, children, extended family, colleagues, and fans, with memorial service details to be announced later.

The cause of Chweneyagae’s death remains unknown, as reported on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Of Tswana origin, Chweneyagae was named after his mother’s favorite singer, Elvis Presley, a detail that shaped his unique identity.

His legacy endures through his contributions to film, theatre, and his commitment to empowering aspiring artists worldwide.

