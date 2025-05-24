England’s debutant bowler Sam Cook claimed his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Ben Curran, while Harry Brook’s explosive fifty propelled England to a commanding 565-6 declared against Zimbabwe in their one-off Test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Cook, a 27-year-old Essex paceman with 321 first-class wickets at an average of 19.5, became the first England debutant since James Kirtley in 2003 to bowl the opening over of a Test innings at Trent Bridge.

Article Will Continue After Ads

In his first over, Cook conceded three consecutive fours to Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett, who struck a fine cover drive and benefited from a couple of edges.

However, Cook struck in his third over when Ben Curran, son of late Zimbabwe star Kevin Curran and brother of England internationals Sam and Tom Curran, edged a full-length ball to Harry Brook at second slip, leaving Zimbabwe at 31-1.

Zimbabwe, needing 416 runs to avoid the follow-on in this four-day match, reached 73-1 at lunch on the second day, with Brian Bennett (36 not out off 38 balls) and captain Craig Ervine (30 not out) showing resilience.

Bennett’s aggressive start included three boundaries off Cook’s opening over, helping Zimbabwe counter England’s imposing total.

Earlier, England resumed at 498-3, with Ollie Pope unbeaten on 169, following centuries from openers Zak Crawley (124) and Ben Duckett (140) on the first day.

This marked the most runs scored in a single day by any team in a Test in England since 503 against South Africa at Lord’s in 1924, and the first time since December 2022 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi that England’s top three all scored centuries on day one.

Zimbabwe’s bowling struggled, worsened by paceman Richard Ngarava bowling only nine overs on Thursday due to a back spasm, leaving him unable to bowl on Friday.

Play resumed under sunny conditions on a good batting pitch, but Zimbabwe achieved an early breakthrough when Pope, adding just two runs to his overnight 169, edged a pitched-up delivery from Tanaka Chivanga to wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga.

England captain Ben Stokes, returning from a hamstring injury, cover-drove a four off Blessing Muzarabani but fell for nine, top-edging a hook to Ben Curran at fine leg.

Harry Brook punished Zimbabwe’s attack with consecutive fours off Chivanga—a cut and a carving drive over mid-off—before smashing successive sixes off Muzarabani, including a thumping pull and a remarkable pick-up shot over fine leg.

Brook reached his fifty with another six off Muzarabani but soon played on to the same bowler, who finished with 3-143 in 24.3 overs.

England declared 46 minutes into the second day’s play after Brook’s dismissal, setting Zimbabwe a daunting task.

Joe Root, earlier on Thursday, surpassed Jacques Kallis to become the fastest to 13,000 Test runs, achieving the milestone in his 153rd innings by clipping Victor Nyauchi for a single in the 80th over.

Root’s 34 off 44 balls, before falling to Muzarabani, placed him among Test cricket’s elite, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, and Kallis as the only batters with 13,000 runs.