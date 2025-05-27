Sam Thompson Shares Autism Diagnosis at 32, Embracing Neurodiversity with ADHD

Sam Thompson, the 32-year-old Made In Chelsea star, revealed he has been diagnosed with autism, following his 2023 ADHD diagnosis, after feeling “something didn’t add up.”

Thompson announced his ADHD diagnosis at age 30, describing the condition as a “blessing” and his “superpower” while in the I’m A Celebrity jungle last year.

Article Will Continue After Ads

He shared his autism diagnosis in a light-hearted Instagram Reel on Sunday, dressed as two versions of himself—one representing ADHD and another, in an inflatable dinosaur costume, labeled “autism.”

The Instagram video, which garnered 3.2 million views, included text reading, “You got diagnosed with ADHD in your late twenties but something still doesn’t add up.”

Thompson captioned the post, “Knew there was more to the story,” with a laughing face emoji, signaling his acceptance of the diagnosis.

Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition, affects social communication, sensory processing, and behavior, often involving a need for predictability and focused interests.

Symptoms of autism include preferring solitude, avoiding eye contact, struggling with affection, difficulty discussing feelings, and reacting differently to sensory inputs like smell or sound.

Autism develops around age three, lasts a lifetime, and varies widely, with some needing minimal support and others requiring help from parents or carers.

Thompson’s fans praised his openness, with one commenting, “Love this! X thank you, as always, for raising awareness and being a great role model.”

Another follower wrote, “A guy not being afraid to speak up and share his diagnosis and doing it with humour, is a superpower in my opinion.”

A third fan added, “Welcome to the gang, life truly makes sense from this point onwards!” celebrating Thompson’s advocacy for neurodiversity.

Thompson, who recently split from Zara McDermott after five years, often shares his journey with neurodivergence to support others.

He became the official ambassador for ADHD UK last year, aiming to “encourage conversation around the topic” and change perceptions of ADHD.

In an emotional video, Thompson advised two children with ADHD, saying, “It can be a superpower,” and urging them to channel their energy into something they love.

He reflected, “Since I left the jungle, I’ve met so many children and adults who have come up to me, or contacted me to say I’ve helped change their minds on how they view ADHD.”

Thompson shared, “When I was in school, I wished I had someone to tell me that I was ok,” hoping to help young people accept their neurodiversity.

He aims to show that neurodiversity, including AuDHD—a common co-occurrence of ADHD and autism—can be a strength with the right support.

Thompson expressed, “I really hope that I can be a small part of young people accepting themselves for who they are, neurodiverse or not.”