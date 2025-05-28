Saracens rugby director Mark McCall dismissed speculation about former club captain and England fly-half Owen Farrell returning to the Gallagher Premiership, citing Farrell’s existing contract with Racing 92.

Farrell departed Saracens after a 16-year tenure with the Premiership club at the end of last season.

Article Will Continue After Ads

He joined Paris-based Racing 92 in France, but faced a challenging season marked by injuries.

Racing 92’s head coach Stuart Lancaster left the Top 14 club in January.

When questioned by reporters about a potential Saracens return, McCall stated, “It’s just not worth answering, to be honest, because as far as I know he is under contract at Racing and has a year left.”

McCall emphasized the speculative nature of such reports, saying, “There are so many of these stories that come out. As you know from me down the years, there is no point talking about something that is so pie in the sky. It’s better for me not to comment.”

McCall expressed confidence in Farrell’s future, predicting that the 33-year-old would likely pursue a coaching career.

He highlighted Farrell’s potential, stating, “I would be very surprised if he didn’t commit to coaching, to be honest.”

McCall noted Farrell’s qualifications, saying, “Rugby is in his skin. He has got a great IQ and a passion and love for it, like his dad (Andy Farrell). I would be absolutely amazed if that wasn’t what he wanted to do.”

Saracens are nearing the appointment of a new attack specialist following Kevin Sorrell’s announced departure at the end of the current campaign.

McCall clarified that Farrell is not a candidate for the attack coach role, stating, “But I can tell you it won’t be him who will be our next attack coach. He hasn’t been interviewed.”

He further noted, “He is a player for now, and has 14 months left on his contract with Racing.”