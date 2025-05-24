Wales international second-row Seb Davies will switch from Cardiff Rugby to Dragons RFC ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old, standing at 6’8 and weighing 119kg, brings versatility to Rodney Parade, capable of playing flanker and No.8 alongside his primary lock position.

Eighth New Signing for Dragons

Davies joins Dragons RFC as their eighth new signing, alongside Tinus de Beer, Thomas Young, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Fine Inisi, Levi Douglas, and Harry Beddall.

Head Coach Filo Tiatia expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Seb into our environment and excited by what he’ll bring to our squad.”

Rich Experience and International Pedigree

Davies debuted for Cardiff Rugby in the 2014/15 season and recently celebrated his 150th appearance for the club. He has earned 17 caps for Wales since his 2017 debut against Tonga, though he has not played a Test match since 2022. Tiatia highlighted Davies’ experience, noting, “Seb brings a vast amount of playing experience, having also featured at international level, and is a powerful second row who has real versatility to his game.”

Athletic Edge and Versatility

Forwards Coach Sam Hobbs praised Davies’ athleticism, stating, “Seb possesses a real athletic point of difference with his ability to line break and offload in attack, along with being an excellent lineout athlete with impressive speed into the air.” Hobbs added that Davies, approaching the prime of his career, will compete with a strong second-row group and mentor young prospects like Nick Thomas and Barny Langton-Cryer.

Davies’ Excitement for the Future

Davies expressed optimism about his move, saying, “I’m excited about the move as the future looks bright for Dragons. The club has already made plenty of positive signings and have a great hardworking core group already there.” He also looks forward to playing for Dragons’ loyal fans, adding, “The atmosphere is always brilliant when I’ve played there in the past and I look forward to now having their support right behind me.”

Impact Expected at Rodney Parade

Tiatia emphasized Davies’ potential, stating, “His best rugby years are ahead of him, and I know he is very motivated to make an impact at our club in the seasons to come.” Hobbs echoed this, saying, “I’m looking forward to Seb bringing his edge to our forward pack next season.”