Roman Kemp, the beloved host of The One Show, revealed the emotional toll that relentless paparazzi attention took on his mother, Shirlie Kemp, who was often left “crying for days” during his childhood.

The 32-year-old TV and radio presenter opened up about his early years, recalling how Shirlie struggled with the constant presence of cameras thrust in their faces.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Shirlie, now 63, first rose to fame as a backing singer for the iconic pop group Wham! before forming the duo Pepsi and Shirlie with Helen DeMacque.

Her husband, Martin Kemp, also 63, gained stardom as a member of Spandau Ballet and later as Steve Owen in the BBC soap EastEnders.

The couple’s paths crossed on Top of the Pops, sparking a romance that led to their marriage in 1988.

They welcomed their daughter Harley Moon, now 35, in 1989, followed by Roman in 1993.

Reflecting on his childhood, Roman shared with singer Tom Grennan on the You About? podcast that he and Harley often appeared in national magazines alongside their parents during tough financial times.

Roman explained, “My parents had no money at the time because my dad had all these operations and s*** for his brain, so like they were trying to get more money.”

He recounted how family holidays were marred by paparazzi, stating, “We were never allowed to go to the beach because when we went on the beach, my mum and dad would always be like ‘there it is’ and you’d see a boat come past, quite far out, and then like stop and they’d just be a long lens camera just taking pictures of kids on beaches.”

The 32-year-old shared a particularly painful memory, noting, “My mum would often be in tears after seeing pictures the paparazzi had taken in the press.”

He recalled a specific incident when Shirlie “cried for like five days” after photos of the family on a banana boat were published.

Roman reflected on the changing media landscape, saying, “It’s mad in that sense, you see it less and less now, like those old celebrity pictures on the beach, you see that a lot less now.”

He added, “But at the time, my whole life, me growing up, was my mum crying because they’re taking horrendous pictures and they’d only use the worst picture.”

Martin and Shirlie expressed concerns about Roman entering the spotlight, with Martin telling Hello! Magazine, “Fame is a difficult thing to cope with full stop and you have to get your head around it.”

Martin added, “It’s something that I worried about with Roman when he was younger, going into the same industry [as us].”

Shirlie also voiced concerns about the “pressure” of social media and the impact of hurtful comments on Roman.

Roman, who hosted the Capital FM Breakfast Show from 2017 to 2024, admitted to Radio Times Magazine, “The only part about fame I find difficult is being known.”

He explained that being approached in public about sensitive topics like suicide, which he has campaigned about, can be overwhelming, adding, “Some days he would rather not to go out because he can’t deal with it.”

Martin praised Roman’s grounded nature, stating, “Roman’s got his feet on the ground, and I’m really happy for him.”

This poignant revelation highlights the lasting impact of fame on the Kemp family, as Roman continues to navigate his own career in the public eye.