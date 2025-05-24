Sir Rod Stewart, the 80-year-old music legend, revealed his unrelenting drive to create “so much more music” with three new albums in the works, including a covers album, a country album, and a Faces album.

In an intimate interview with AARP Magazine, Stewart confessed that his passion for music remains as vibrant as ever, stating, “I just can’t stop” making new tunes despite decades in the industry.

The Maggie May singer shared that his creative spark persists even during personal moments, noting, “Even when I’m spending time with my grandkids, my passion for music drives me.”

Stewart expressed a sense of fulfillment but hinted at more to come, saying, “I feel like I’ve done everything I’ve ever wanted, but there’s still more to come.”

Reflecting on his live performances, the crooner admitted he enjoys concerts more now than in his younger years, appreciating “how lucky I’ve been.”

Stewart revealed that fleeting thoughts of aging surface when he considers canceling a concert due to illness, but he quickly rebounds, stating, “Then a couple of days later, bang, I’m back at it again.”

The rock icon, set to perform at Glastonbury’s Legends Slot in June, also shared plans to wind down “large-scale world tours” after his current run of shows concludes.

Stewart’s enduring love for music and his tease of a covers album, a country album, and a Faces album signal an exciting chapter ahead for fans.