St Davids has a resident population of approximately 1,850. The City of London had a 2011 census population of 7,375, estimated to exceed 9,000 recently due to residential developments, making it the third smallest by population after St Davids and St Asaph. Brechin, in Angus, Scotland, has a population of 7,000, while Wells (Somerset) has 12,000, Ripon (North Yorkshire) has 17,000, and both Truro (Cornwall) and Ely (Cambridgeshire) have around 20,000.

St Davids spans just 0.23 square miles of built-up urban area, smaller than many UK villages. The City of London covers 1.12 square miles, slightly larger than its “Square Mile” nickname suggests, but still compact. St Davids’ lack of buildings above the second storey, except for its cathedral, contrasts with the City of London’s skyscrapers, which could house St Davids’ entire population. No specific urban area sizes are provided for Wells, Ripon, Truro, Brechin, or Ely, but their larger populations suggest more extensive urban footprints.

Local Authority and Ceremonial County

St Davids’ local authority extends beyond its urban core, encompassing a substantial mainland stretch, Ramsay Island, and smaller islands, making it larger than the City of London’s 1.12-square-mile boundary. The City of London is the UK’s smallest ceremonial county, far smaller than Bristol (42 square miles) or Rutland (147 square miles).

Other cities like Wells, Ripon, Truro, Brechin, and Ely have broader local authority areas due to surrounding countryside and villages, though exact sizes are not specified.

St Davids: A Pilgrimage Haven

Located in the far west of Wales within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, St Davids is renowned for its St Davids Cathedral, situated in a sheltered valley, historically equated to two pilgrimages to Rome. The city, regarded as a city since the 12th century due to its cathedral, lost this status in the Victorian era but regained it in 1994 during Elizabeth II’s 40th coronation anniversary. Its rich history includes Neolithic tombs, Bronze Age stones, healing wells, and tiny chapels. The Cathedral Festival and a lively arts scene with galleries and studios highlight its cultural draw.

City of London: Ancient Financial Hub

Founded by the Romans around 43 AD, the City of London is one of the UK’s oldest settlements, with city status predating its 1067 charter from William I. Its rights and privileges extend to “time immemorial,” distinguishing it from St Davids’ younger city designation. The City’s St Paul’s Cathedral and skyscraper-filled skyline define its modern and historic mix.

Other Small Cities’ Heritage

Wells, in Somerset, features the 12th-century Wells Cathedral, a Gothic architecture masterpiece, and the Bishop’s Palace Gardens. Ripon, North Yorkshire, showcases the 7th-century Ripon Cathedral, one of England’s oldest, and hosts Ripon Races and the Ripon International Festival.

Truro, Cornwall’s sole city, displays Gothic Revival Truro Cathedral and the Truro Festival, celebrating local culture. Brechin, Angus, is home to the 13th-century Brechin Cathedral, a major tourist attraction. Ely, Cambridgeshire, features the Norman-era Ely Cathedral, alongside Oliver Cromwell’s House and the 15th-century Bishops’ Place.

St Davids: Coastal Appeal

St Davids’ remote golden shores, beautiful coastal walks, and rare ecosystems within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park attract families, explorers, and pilgrims. Its pure fresh air and traditional Welsh hospitality create a respectful, peaceful ambiance, with winter solitude and summer energy.

The city offers B&Bs, hotels, guesthouses, campsites, bunkhouses, cottages, and activities like TYF Adventure, supported by local businesses offering special rates. Several good schools make it family-friendly, though its remote location lacks a train station, requiring car travel.

City of London: Urban Density

The City of London, despite its small size, sees a 50-fold population increase on weekdays due to commuters, supporting its role as a financial hub. It administers external areas like Hampstead Heath and Epping Forest, not considered part of the city proper. No specific amenities like schools or parks are detailed, but its skyscrapers and urban density contrast with St Davids’ rural appeal.

Other Cities’ Offerings

Wells, with a lively community, serves as a hub for surrounding villages, offering high street chains, boutiques, restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, and a nightclub, alongside parks near the cathedral. Ripon provides boutique shops, cafes, restaurants, Ripon City Golf Club, Ripon Cricket Club, and Studley Royal Park, with top-ranked Ripon Grammar School. Truro’s Lemon Street hosts independent and high street stores, a cinema, and theatre, with Truro School as a leading independent option.

Brechin offers shops, restaurants, a post office, library, community centre, and the River South Esk, with highly rated schools. Ely provides shops, restaurants, pubs, a cinema, and golf course, with excellent schools like Kings Ely, founded in 970 AD. Ely’s transport links to Cambridge and London improve its connectivity.

Close-Knit Communities

St Davids’ small population fosters a tight-knit community, drawing families and those seeking coastal access with urban amenities. Wells, Ripon, Truro, Brechin, and Ely similarly emphasize strong, welcoming communities, with events like Truro’s festival and Ripon’s races reinforcing local pride. The City of London, while urban, lacks mention of community events, focusing on its financial role.

Conclusion

St Davids claims the title of the UK’s smallest city by population (1,850) and urban area (0.23 square miles), its St Davids Cathedral and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park drawing global visitors, while the City of London, at 1.12 square miles, is the smallest by local authority and ceremonial county, steeped in Roman history.

Wells, Ripon, Truro, Brechin, and Ely, with populations from 7,000 to 20,000, offer lively communities and historic cathedrals, making each a unique gem in the UK’s smallest-city landscape.