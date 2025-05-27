The Handmaid’s Tale Final Episode Explained: Loss, Resistance, and What’s Next

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, aired on May 27, 2025, delivered character deaths, a significant breakup, and notable returns, leaving June, Serena, and others to redefine their futures after Gilead’s partial defeat.

June, played by Elisabeth Moss, reflected on her journey as she returned to her old house in Gilead, setting the stage to write a book about her experiences, mirroring Margaret Atwood’s novel.

June’s voiceover, “It isn’t running away they’re afraid of. We wouldn’t get far,” echoed the series’ pilot, bringing her story full circle as she began recording her tale.

Coshowrunners Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman described the finale as an “honest conclusion” that emphasizes hopefulness and resilience against an oppressive regime.

June focused on reconnecting with her daughter Hannah, with flash-forwards suggesting a possible reunion, while continuing to aid the resistance despite risks.

Serena, portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski, faced exile with no passport or safe haven, ultimately heading to a refugee camp with her son after a chemistry-filled conversation with Mark.

Serena apologized to June, who accepted, stating, “You have to start somewhere,” indicating an aspirational forgiveness to move forward.

Emily, played by Alexis Bledel, returned in a parallel to the pilot, walking with June by the water, where effigies of dead commanders and freedom graffiti replaced hanging bodies.

Emily revealed her undercover work for the resistance strained her marriage and relationship with her son, though she remained hopeful for improvement.

Janine, portrayed by Madeline Brewer, was missing after a rebellion but was reunited with her daughter Charlotte, thanks to Aunt Lydia and Naomi.

Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd, facilitated Janine’s reunion with Charlotte and shared a moment of mutual respect with June, asking her to look after Janine.

Luke, portrayed by O-T Fagbenle, found purpose helping Boston rebuild post-rebellion, working with Mayday but parting with June to focus on their individual missions, hoping to reunite with Hannah.

Mark, played by Sam Jaeger, showed determination to fight for freedom, with hints of a potential romantic reunion with Serena in the future.

Nick’s death in Episode 9, confirmed by showrunner Bruce Miller, stemmed from his choice to protect his family by aligning with Gilead’s “winners,” unaware of Mayday’s plane explosion plan.

June’s grief over Nick’s death, described as a deep love, underpins the finale, with her mourning process just beginning as she prepares to tell his story.

A dream sequence showed June imagining a joyful moment with Handmaids and Rita at a karaoke bar singing “Landslide,” symbolizing her newfound ability to dream of a better future.

Bruce Miller confirmed the finale’s ending, with June recording her tale, was planned since the pilot, where a tape recorder click foreshadowed her storytelling.

The finale sets up The Testaments, a Hulu series in production focusing on Hannah, Nichole, and Aunt Lydia, set three to four years later due to age adjustments.

Miller noted The Testaments will reference June and Nick more prominently, with June’s influence shaping Hannah’s story as a central figure.

Speculation about a Taylor Swift cameo in Episode 9, linked to “Look What You Made Me Do” (Taylor’s Version), remains unconfirmed, with Miller saying, “I’m not allowed to say anything.”