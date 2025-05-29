Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Tom Brady, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion, proudly displayed a lock screen photo of his three children—Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian—on his Instagram Story, captioning it, “My favorite time of day.”

The Instagram Story featured a heartwarming image of Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, standing together with their arms linked, smiling for the camera.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Brady shares his eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, known as Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, while Benjamin and Vivian are from his marriage to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

On Mother’s Day, Brady honored Moynahan, 54, and Bündchen, 44, via an Instagram post, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms I’m so lucky to have in my life,” alongside photos of Moynahan with Jack and Bündchen with Benjamin and Vivian.

He also dedicated a separate Instagram post to his own mother, stating, “Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest and most inspiring woman I know. Your love is the foundation of our family!”

Brady and Moynahan dated for over two years until 2006, when their relationship ended, and Moynahan later discovered she was pregnant with Jack, whom she gave birth to in 2007.

In a 2008 Harper’s Bazaar interview, Moynahan reflected on her experience, saying, “I’m not sure anyone … grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” describing the challenges of accepting her new reality as a traditionalist who valued marriage.

Brady married Bündchen in February 2009, and they welcomed Benjamin and Vivian before their divorce in October 2022.

In his divorce announcement, Brady wrote, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen has since moved on with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, welcoming a child with him in February 2025, with reports suggesting the couple plans to marry soon in Brazil, potentially involving Brady’s children in the ceremony.

In a 2017 CNN interview, Brady emphasized the importance of family, saying, “Family is everything to me,” and praised Bündchen’s family values, noting, “Her mom and dad I love so much. They gave their family the same roots, you know.”

Brady celebrated the Seminole Ridge Hawks’ sixth state flag football championship, sending a message saying, “Hey guys, I wanted to give a huge shoutout to the Seminole Ridge varsity women’s flag football team,” congratulating them on becoming the No. 1-ranked high school flag football team in the country.

He praised the team’s coaches, Scott O’Hara and Taylor, adding, “I know the sacrifice it takes to win and reach the top by showing up everyday for one another….Super proud of you.”

Brady, now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, hopes to replicate such success after the team’s 4-13 season last year.