Tom Odell has announced his seventh studio album, A Wonderful Life, set for release on September 5, 2025, through UROK/Virgin, confirming a major new chapter in his music career.

Recorded in London, the album features ten tracks, including the previously released single “Don’t Let Me Go” and the new emotionally powerful single “Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder”.

The new single is a poignant, guitar-led ballad that builds to an anthemic climax, telling the story of a friend in pain and the struggle to offer meaningful support, showcasing Odell’s emotional depth.

Tom Odell described the album as a reflection on the complexities of modern life, stating, “To live, and to write honestly about it, is such a profoundly important part of my life now”.

He explained that A Wonderful Life captures both the chaos and the quiet hope of being human, emphasizing the album’s thematic focus on real-life emotions.

The full tracklist includes: “Don’t Let Me Go,” “Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Prayer,” “Can We Just Go Home Now,” “Why Do I Always Want The Things That I Can’t Have,” “Wonderful Life,” “Ugly,” “Strange House,” “Can Old Lovers Ever Just Be Friends?,” and “The End Of Suffering”.

In addition to the album announcement, Tom Odell has planned a 27-date UK tour and will support Billie Eilish on her upcoming tour, further highlighting his active presence in the music scene this year.

Fans were encouraged to pre-order the album from the official store before May 27, 2025, for early access, reflecting the anticipation around this release.

This announcement has been covered widely, with multiple outlets confirming the release date and album details, solidifying A Wonderful Life as a significant upcoming release in Odell’s career.

Tom Odell’s new work promises a deeply personal and honest musical experience, continuing his reputation as a BRIT-winning singer-songwriter with heartfelt storytelling.