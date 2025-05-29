Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Tommy Dorfman, known for her role as Ryan Shaver in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” has revealed a secret romance with her co-star Brandon Flynn, who played Justin Foley on the show.

In her memoir, Maybe This Will Save Me, Dorfman recounts a “short-lived” but intense relationship that began during the early days of filming the series, which debuted in 2017 and was produced by Selena Gomez.

Dorfman describes a memorable night at a cast gathering where she stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and felt an “undeniable charge” when Flynn joined her.

She wrote, “His boyish tipsy charm was intoxicating, he carried confidence with ease, and his blue eyes sparkled, perhaps this is what people meant when they said star quality. Whatever it was, Brandon embodied it”.

Their connection quickly escalated, leading them to Flynn’s bedroom where they shared a passionate encounter, described as “lusty and fun in the most beautiful, magical of ways”.

The romance ended because Flynn sought “something more serious,” while Dorfman was only interested in casual fun. Dorfman later married Peter Zurkuhlen in 2016, but they split in 202.

That same year, she met Elise Williams on a dating app, and the couple secretly married in 2023, although Dorfman filed for divorce earlier in 2025.

Flynn, meanwhile, had a year-long relationship with singer Sam Smith before marrying his husband Jordan Tannahill last year. Dorfman’s memoir also reveals that Flynn briefly dated another co-star, Miles Heizer, a relationship that caused Dorfman feelings of jealousy.

She wrote, “Seeing Miles and Brandon so in love sparked an unexpected jealousy in me, a yearning for that excitement and fire, perhaps even more serious feelings lingered for Brandon at that time, but I couldn’t do anything about it”.

Dorfman and Flynn’s romantic history was never publicly acknowledged during the show’s run, and representatives denied Flynn and Heizer’s relationship at the time4.

Dorfman’s recent openness sheds light on the complex personal dynamics behind the scenes of the impactful series that sparked important conversations about bullying, self-harm, and suicide.

In addition to her revelations about past romances, Dorfman shared details about her secret wedding to Elise Williams in Santa Monica in 2023. The couple chose privacy, using California’s confidential marriage certificates and a concierge wedding service to keep their union out of the public eye until recently6.

Dorfman described Elise as a “private, self-respecting, and grounded individual” and expressed joy in finally sharing their love story with the world.

This candid memoir offers fans a deeper understanding of the relationships and personal journeys of the “13 Reasons Why” cast, highlighting Dorfman’s experience as a transgender woman and her evolving love life.