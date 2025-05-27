Tommy Robinson Released from Prison After Seven Months, Faces Ongoing Legal Battles

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, walked free from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes after serving seven months of an 18-month sentence for contempt of court.

The 42-year-old was imprisoned in October 2024 for repeatedly breaching a 2021 injunction that prohibited him from making false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

The High Court reduced Robinson’s sentence, allowing his early release, though he was originally scheduled to remain incarcerated until 26 July 2025.

In a video posted to his X account, Robinson, sporting longer hair, a bushy beard, and rosary beads around his neck, spoke for about 20 minutes and announced plans to organize a free-speech festival in London later this year.

High Court judge noted an “absence of contrition or remorse” from Robinson but acknowledged his assurance to comply with the injunction moving forward, stating, “He has given an assurance that he will comply with the injunction in the future, that he has no intention of breaching it again, and that he is aware of the consequences of what would happen if he breached the injunction again.”

The Bedfordshire resident now faces additional legal challenges, including a court appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June 2025, where he is charged with two counts of harassment causing fear of violence against two journalists between 5 and 7 August 2024.

In a separate case, Robinson is set to stand trial in October 2026 for allegedly failing to provide the PIN for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.