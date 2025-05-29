Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

The Belfast rap trio Kneecap will no longer perform at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on July 11 due to police concerns over safety at the event.

Police Scotland stated that allowing Kneecap to perform would require a significant policing operation to ensure a safe event, highlighting potential public safety risks and the need for substantial police resources.

A member of Kneecap, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, also known by his stage name Mo Chara, was charged last week by the Metropolitan Police with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London gig in November 2024.

Hezbollah is a banned organisation in the UK, and this charge has intensified scrutiny on the band.

Additionally, the band faced backlash after videos emerged showing them calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting support for Hamas and Hezbollah, which the group denies, stating they have never supported these organisations and apologised to families of murdered MPs, claiming footage was taken out of context and exploited.

Kneecap expressed regret over the cancellation, apologising to fans who had bought tickets, flights, and hotels, and emphasised their strong connection with Glasgow, saying, “Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will”.

To compensate for the cancelled TRNSMT appearance, the band announced a replacement show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, July 8, with presale tickets available via their WhatsApp channel and general sale through the venue’s website.

TRNSMT festival organisers, DF Concerts, confirmed the cancellation, thanking fans for their understanding and citing police safety concerns as the reason for removing Kneecap from the lineup.

Police Scotland clarified that there was no prior consultation with them before the band was booked, but they had passed on public concerns to the organisers to help them make an informed decision.

Despite the TRNSMT cancellation, Kneecap is still scheduled to headline the Gloucestershire festival 2000trees in July and perform at London’s Wide Awake festival and Glastonbury later this summer, where some calls for their removal have also been made but not acted upon.

In summary, Kneecap’s removal from the TRNSMT festival follows police warnings about the significant security measures their performance would require, combined with legal charges against a band member and controversial statements linked to the group, leading organisers to prioritise safety and public concerns in their decision.